Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Bulldog magnificent is in the details. With their funny, squishy faces, wrinkled skin, and short, stocky bodies, Bulldogs bring a lot of love—and smells—to your home. They can benefit from the right diet to help protect their sensitive skin, maintain joint health, and aid digestion to cut down on stinky gas. Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Bulldog. Whether you call yours an English Bulldog or British Bulldog, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bulldog with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Bulldog’s unique jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrates support healthy digestion to decrease gas and unpleasant stool odors. Exclusive nutrients reinforce your Bulldog’s skin barrier to help protect skin folds from irritants and maintain a healthy coat. And optimal levels of EPA and DHA support bone and joint health, while helping your Bulldog maintain an ideal weight.

Read more