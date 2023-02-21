Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food

Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Bulldogs 12 months and older

Existing formats

17lb

30lb

Find a retailer

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

Having an upper jaw shorter than the lower one and a flat head almost as wide as it is long, Bulldogs exemplify a brachycephalic breed. Bulldog Adult kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

Odor reduction

This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and unpleasant stool odor. Bulldog Adult supports good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. * Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Bone & joint health

The Bulldog’s heavy structure can put stress on their joints. The Bulldog Adult formula helps support healthy bones and joints, and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Healthy skin

Diet plays an important part in maintaining healthy skin which is a critical component to the Bulldog''s overall well-being. The Bulldog Adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).

Calorie content: This diet contains 3591 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 277 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.1%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Glucosamine* (min.) 818 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, oat groats, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, pork meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, salt, egg product, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, potassium citrate, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature English Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Bulldog Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
40 lb (18 kg) 2 7/8 cups (219 g) 3 1/4 cups (253 g) 3 3/4 cups (288 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 3 1/8 cups (237 g) 3 5/8 cups (274 g) 4 1/8 cups (312 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 3 1/4 cups (254 g) 3 7/8 cups (295 g) 4 3/8 cups (335 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 3 1/2 cups (272 g) 4 1/8 cups (314 g) 4 5/8 cups (357 g)
57 lb (26 kg) 3 3/4 cups (288 g) 4 3/8 cups (334 g) 4 7/8 cups (379 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 4 cups (305 g) 4 5/8 cups (353 g) 5 1/4 cups (401 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 4 1/8 cups (321 g) 4 7/8 cups (372 g) 5 1/2 cups (422 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Bulldog magnificent is in the details. With their funny, squishy faces, wrinkled skin, and short, stocky bodies, Bulldogs bring a lot of love—and smells—to your home. They can benefit from the right diet to help protect their sensitive skin, maintain joint health, and aid digestion to cut down on stinky gas. Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Bulldog. Whether you call yours an English Bulldog or British Bulldog, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bulldog with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Bulldog’s unique jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrates support healthy digestion to decrease gas and unpleasant stool odors. Exclusive nutrients reinforce your Bulldog’s skin barrier to help protect skin folds from irritants and maintain a healthy coat. And optimal levels of EPA and DHA support bone and joint health, while helping your Bulldog maintain an ideal weight.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025