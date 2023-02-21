Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Bulldogs 12 months and older
Existing formats
17lb
30lb
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
Having an upper jaw shorter than the lower one and a flat head almost as wide as it is long, Bulldogs exemplify a brachycephalic breed. Bulldog Adult kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Odor reduction
This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and unpleasant stool odor. Bulldog Adult supports good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. * Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Bone & joint health
The Bulldog’s heavy structure can put stress on their joints. The Bulldog Adult formula helps support healthy bones and joints, and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Healthy skin
Diet plays an important part in maintaining healthy skin which is a critical component to the Bulldog''s overall well-being. The Bulldog Adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 7/8 cups (219 g)
|3 1/4 cups (253 g)
|3 3/4 cups (288 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|3 1/8 cups (237 g)
|3 5/8 cups (274 g)
|4 1/8 cups (312 g)
|49 lb (22 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (254 g)
|3 7/8 cups (295 g)
|4 3/8 cups (335 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|3 1/2 cups (272 g)
|4 1/8 cups (314 g)
|4 5/8 cups (357 g)
|57 lb (26 kg)
|3 3/4 cups (288 g)
|4 3/8 cups (334 g)
|4 7/8 cups (379 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|4 cups (305 g)
|4 5/8 cups (353 g)
|5 1/4 cups (401 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|4 1/8 cups (321 g)
|4 7/8 cups (372 g)
|5 1/2 cups (422 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Bulldog magnificent is in the details. With their funny, squishy faces, wrinkled skin, and short, stocky bodies, Bulldogs bring a lot of love—and smells—to your home. They can benefit from the right diet to help protect their sensitive skin, maintain joint health, and aid digestion to cut down on stinky gas. Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Bulldog. Whether you call yours an English Bulldog or British Bulldog, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bulldog with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Bulldog’s unique jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrates support healthy digestion to decrease gas and unpleasant stool odors. Exclusive nutrients reinforce your Bulldog’s skin barrier to help protect skin folds from irritants and maintain a healthy coat. And optimal levels of EPA and DHA support bone and joint health, while helping your Bulldog maintain an ideal weight.