Cocker Spaniel Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Cocker Spaniel Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Cocker Spaniels 12 months and older
Sizes available
26lb
6lb
Exclusive kibble design
The exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the adult Cocker Spaniel, making it easy to grasp and chew.
Healthy cardiac function
The Cocker Adult formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
Healthy skin & coat
Coat health is a reflection of the dog''s state of health and overall well-being. Cocker Spaniel Adult helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA and Vitamin A).
Ideal weight
Excess weight gain can affect the overall health of Cocker Spaniels. This formula helps maintain an ideal weight for the Cocker Spaniel.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (137 g)
|1 7/8 cups (159 g)
|2 1/8 cups (180 g)
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 3/4 cups (147 g)
|2 cups (170 g)
|2 3/8 cups (194 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 7/8 cups (157 g)
|2 1/4 cups (182 g)
|2 1/2 cups (207 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|2 1/8 cups (176 g)
|2 1/2 cups (204 g)
|2 3/4 cups (232 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 3/8 cups (195 g)
|2 3/4 cups (226 g)
|3 1/8 cups (256 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Cocker Spaniel magnificent is in the details. There’s no denying those big Cocker Spaniel eyes and soft, curly coats. While they’re perfectly content lying on your lap, this sporting breed does require a lot of exercise. They can benefit from the right diet to help them maintain a healthy weight, help promote a healthy heart, and help protect their skin and coat. Royal Canin Cocker Spaniel Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Cocker Spaniel. Whether you have an English Cocker Spaniel or an American Cocker Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Cocker Spaniel, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Spaniel’s broad muzzle and square jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An appropriately balanced formula promotes a healthy weight, while targeted nutrients help maintain your Cocker Spaniel's cardiac function. Vitamin A, as well as EPA and DHA from fish oil, helps nourish healthy skin and coat.