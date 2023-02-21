Dachshund Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Dachshunds over 10 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
12 x 3oz
Joint & bone support
Contains glucosamine, chondroitin and EPA/DHA to support the Dachshund''s bone and joint health.
Muscle mass
Formulated with high protein and L-carnitine to help maintain muscle mass.
Supports the specific needs of adult Dachshunds
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, carrageenan, caramel, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, carob bean gum, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium chloride, taurine, pork plasma, xanthan gum, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], chondroitin sulfate.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.04%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.02%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 16 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 169 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 18 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 925 kcal ME/kg; 79 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
Breed Health Nutrition Dachshund loaf in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2 lb (1 kg)
|1 pouch (94 g)
|1 1/2 pouchs (108 g)
|1 1/2 pouchs (123 g)
|4 lb (2 kg)
|2 pouchs (157 g)
|2 pouchs (182 g)
|2 1/2 pouchs (207 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|2 1/2 pouchs (213 g)
|3 pouchs (247 g)
|3 1/2 pouchs (280 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|3 pouchs (264 g)
|3 1/2 pouchs (306 g)
|4 pouchs (348 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|4 pouchs (358 g)
|5 pouchs (415 g)
|5 1/2 pouchs (472 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|5 pouchs (445 g)
|6 pouchs (515 g)
|7 pouchs (585 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|6 pouchs (526 g)
|7 pouchs (609 g)
|8 pouchs (692 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.