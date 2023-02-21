Dachshund Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Dachshunds over 10 months old
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
4 x 3oz
24 x 3oz
JOINT & BONE SUPPORT
Contains glucosamine, chondroitin and EPA/DHA to support the Dachshund’s bone and joint health.
MUSCLE TONE
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-Carnitine.
APPETITE STIMULATION
Stimulates a Dachshund’s finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.
|Feeding Canned Food Only
|Dog's Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|cans
(grams)
|cans
(grams)
|cans
(grams)
|8.8 lb
(14kg)
|3
1/4
(266 g)
|3
1/2
(307 g)
|4
(349 g)
|13 lb
(6kg)
|4
1/4
(360 g)
|5
(417 g)
|5
1/2
(474 g)
|18 lb
(8 kg)
|5
1/4
(447 g)
|6
(517 g)
|7
(588 g)
|22 lb
(10 kg)
|6
1/4
(528 g)
|7
1/4
(611 g)
|8
1/4
(695 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.