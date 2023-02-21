Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Dalmatian Adult Dry Dog Food

Dalmatian Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

DALMATIAN ADULT is formulated exclusively for pure breed Dalmatians over 15 months old.

Sizes available

30lb

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN

The Dalmatian has a powerful muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Dalmatians to pick up and chew.

PRECISE PROTEIN SOURCES

The DALMATIAN ADULT formula has been specially formulated with a low purine content and carefully selected protein sources.

HEALTHY SKIN

Nutrition plays an important part in maintaining the quality of the skin. The DALMATIAN ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA & DHA.

CARDIAC HEALTH

DALMATIAN ADULT contains specific nutrients, including taurine, EPA & DHA, to help support optimal cardiac health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Dalmatian magnificent is in the details. With their spotted black and white coat and elegant muscles, these loyal and dignified large dogs are as energetic as they are iconic. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain healthy skin and heart health. Royal Canin Dalmatian adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Dalmatian. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated with specific nutrients to help your beloved spotted dog thrive. Its custom kibble is designed for a Dalmatian’s strong jaw and scissor bite, ensuring your dog can easily pick up and chew their food. A low purine content from carefully sourced egg and plant-based proteins helps minimize the risk of any protein-based sensitivities to which some Dalmatians can be prone. B vitamins reinforce the skin barrier, while EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and those iconic spotted coats. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025