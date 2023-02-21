Dalmatian Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
DALMATIAN ADULT is formulated exclusively for pure breed Dalmatians over 15 months old.
Sizes available
30lb
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The Dalmatian has a powerful muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Dalmatians to pick up and chew.
PRECISE PROTEIN SOURCES
The DALMATIAN ADULT formula has been specially formulated with a low purine content and carefully selected protein sources.
HEALTHY SKIN
Nutrition plays an important part in maintaining the quality of the skin. The DALMATIAN ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA & DHA.
CARDIAC HEALTH
DALMATIAN ADULT contains specific nutrients, including taurine, EPA & DHA, to help support optimal cardiac health.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/4 cups (223 g)
|2 5/8 cups (258 g)
|3 cups (293 g)
|49 lb (22 kg)
|2 1/2 cups (240 g)
|2 7/8 cups (277 g)
|3 1/4 cups (315 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|2 5/8 cups (256 g)
|3 cups (296 g)
|3 3/8 cups (336 g)
|57 lb (26 kg)
|2 3/4 cups (272 g)
|3 1/4 cups (314 g)
|3 5/8 cups (357 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|2 7/8 cups (287 g)
|3 3/8 cups (332 g)
|3 7/8 cups (378 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 1/8 cups (302 g)
|3 1/2 cups (350 g)
|4 cups (398 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (317 g)
|3 3/4 cups (367 g)
|4 1/4 cups (418 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Dalmatian magnificent is in the details. With their spotted black and white coat and elegant muscles, these loyal and dignified large dogs are as energetic as they are iconic. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain healthy skin and heart health. Royal Canin Dalmatian adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Dalmatian. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated with specific nutrients to help your beloved spotted dog thrive. Its custom kibble is designed for a Dalmatian’s strong jaw and scissor bite, ensuring your dog can easily pick up and chew their food. A low purine content from carefully sourced egg and plant-based proteins helps minimize the risk of any protein-based sensitivities to which some Dalmatians can be prone. B vitamins reinforce the skin barrier, while EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and those iconic spotted coats. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health.