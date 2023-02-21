Giant Adult Dry Dog Food

Giant Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Giant Breed Adult Dry Dog Food is precise dog nutrition specifically made for extra-large breed dogs 2 years and older that weigh over 100 lb

Sizes available

30lb

Find a local retailer

BONE AND JOINT HEALTH

Glucosamine, chondroitin, and EPA & DHA help support bone and joint health

VITALITY SUPPORT

An exclusive vitality complex of antioxidants for dogs promotes cellular health

HEART HEALTH

Nutrients, including taurine, support heart health

PRODUCT DETAILS

With a big heart and playful energy, your gentle giant has it all… shouldn’t their nutrition? Extra-large dogs put a lot of daily stress on their joints due to their sheer size and can benefit from a formula that supports digestive health. These giant breed dogs need a size-specific formula to help them live a long, happy life. Royal Canin Giant Adult dry dog food is tailored to support your dog’s commanding presence and lifestyle. This giant-breed formula contains glucosamine, chondroitin, and EPA/DHA to help keep bones and joints healthy and strong. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health. Heart-healthy nutrients like taurine help keep big hearts healthy. High-quality proteins and a blend of fermentable and non-fermentable fibers help support optimal digestive health. Plus, the extra-large kibble encourages chewing, so big dogs can properly digest their food. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025