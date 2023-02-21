Giant Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Giant Breed Adult Dry Dog Food is precise dog nutrition specifically made for extra-large breed dogs 2 years and older that weigh over 100 lb
Sizes available
30lb
BONE AND JOINT HEALTH
Glucosamine, chondroitin, and EPA & DHA help support bone and joint health
VITALITY SUPPORT
An exclusive vitality complex of antioxidants for dogs promotes cellular health
HEART HEALTH
Nutrients, including taurine, support heart health
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|99.2 lb (45 kg)
|3 5/8 cups (396 g)
|4 1/4 cups (459 g)
|4 7/8 cups (521 g)
|121.3 lb (55 kg)
|4 1/4 cups (461 g)
|4 7/8 cups (533 g)
|5 5/8 cups (606 g)
|132.3 lb (60 kg)
|4 1/2 cups (492 g)
|5 1/4 cups (569 g)
|6 cups (647 g)
|143.3 lb (65 kg)
|4 7/8 cups (522 g)
|5 5/8 cups (604 g)
|6 3/8 cups (687 g)
|165.3 lb (75 kg)
|5 3/8 cups (581 g)
|6 1/4 cups (673 g)
|7 1/8 cups (765 g)
|187.4 lb (85 kg)
|5 7/8 cups (638 g)
|6 7/8 cups (739 g)
|7 3/4 cups (840 g)
|220.5 lb (100 kg)
|6 5/8 cups (721 g)
|7 3/4 cups (835 g)
|8 3/4 cups (949 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
With a big heart and playful energy, your gentle giant has it all… shouldn’t their nutrition? Extra-large dogs put a lot of daily stress on their joints due to their sheer size and can benefit from a formula that supports digestive health. These giant breed dogs need a size-specific formula to help them live a long, happy life. Royal Canin Giant Adult dry dog food is tailored to support your dog’s commanding presence and lifestyle. This giant-breed formula contains glucosamine, chondroitin, and EPA/DHA to help keep bones and joints healthy and strong. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health. Heart-healthy nutrients like taurine help keep big hearts healthy. High-quality proteins and a blend of fermentable and non-fermentable fibers help support optimal digestive health. Plus, the extra-large kibble encourages chewing, so big dogs can properly digest their food. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food.