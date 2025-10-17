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LARGE ADULT
LARGE ADULT

LARGE ADULT

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (from 56 to 100 lb / 25 to 45 kg) - Over 15 months old

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Size: 30 lb
$3.65/lb
$3.33/lb
$2.75/lb
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$94.99
/ $3.17/lb

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Large breed dogs are treasured for being hard working animals and loyal family companions. Whether they’re on the job or playing in the backyard, they lead active lives. Their large bodies benefit from a size-specific diet that can support them with the energy they need, to maintain strong joints, and nourish a healthy skin and coat. Royal Canin Large Adult dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult) is tailored to support a big dog’s active lifestyle. This exclusive formula contains an optimal balance of high-quality proteins and fiber for optimal energy and digestive health. And because large breed dogs put a lot of stress on their bones and joints, key nutrients are included to help keep them playing. Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, help promote a dog’s coat and skin health. Plus, this diet’s exclusive kibble is designed for large jaws, with a palatability that’s sure to please. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And when a dog reaches 5 years old, switch over to Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ to fight the first signs of aging for a happy, active mature life.

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BENEFITS

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

A combination of minerals and nutrients to support the extra demands on a large dog’s bones and joints.

HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM

Clinically proven antioxidants (vitamins C and E) and prebiotics for a healthy gut and immune system.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Easy-to-digest, high-quality proteins, plus fibers and prebiotics to promote optimal stool quality.

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