Royal Canin Large Breed Adult Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for large dogs 15 months to 5 years old weighing 56–100 lb

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Easy-to-digest, high-quality proteins and a balanced supply of fiber promote dog digestive health

BONE AND JOINT HEALTH

Mature dog food helps support bones and large breed joint health in older dogs

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

EPA and DHA nourish skin and a healthy dog coat

PRODUCT DETAILS

Large breed dogs are treasured for being hard working animals and loyal family companions. Whether they’re on the job or playing in the backyard, they lead active lives. Their large bodies benefit from a size-specific diet that can support them with the energy they need, to maintain strong joints, and nourish a healthy skin and coat. Royal Canin Large Adult dry dog food (formerly Maxi Adult) is tailored to support your big dog’s active lifestyle. This exclusive formula contains an optimal balance of high-quality proteins and fiber for optimal energy and digestive health. And because large breed dogs put a lot of stress on their bones and joints, key nutrients are included to help keep them playing. Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, help promote your dog’s coat and skin health. Plus, this diet’s exclusive kibble is designed for large jaws, with a palatability that’s sure to please. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And when your dog reaches 5 years old, switch over to Royal Canin Large Adult 5+ to fight the first signs of aging for a happy, active mature life.

