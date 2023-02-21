Large Puppy Chunks in Gravy Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Large Breed Puppy Wet Food is formulated for puppies from 2 to 15 months old with an expected adult weight from 56-100 lb.

Sizes available

10 x 140g

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

