Large Puppy Chunks in Gravy Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Large Breed Puppy Wet Food is formulated for puppies from 2 to 15 months old with an expected adult weight from 56-100 lb.
Sizes available
10 x 140g
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, pork plasma, calcium carbonate, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, taurine, carob bean gum, natural flavors, vitamins [ascorbic acid, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], psyllium seed husk, glycine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), sodium carbonate, yeast extract, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate], carotene.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 6.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 81.7%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.02%, Vitamin E (min.) 98 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 69 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 849 kcal ME/kg; 119 kcal ME/ Pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® LARGE PUPPY chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).