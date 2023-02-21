Medium Puppy Pouch Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Puppy wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your medium puppy wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, this complete and balanced puppy food gives your lovable pup a healthy start with the right nutrition. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, supports their developing immune system. Highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and optimal stool quality, and support your puppy's high energy needs. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry food for a meal that’s sure to please.

