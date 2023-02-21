Medium Puppy Pouch Dog Food

Medium Puppy Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

10 x 4.9oz

1 x 4.9oz

Find a retailer

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

Helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Supports digestive health and balance of intestinal flora

SHORT GROWTH - HIGH ENERGY CONTENT

Supports the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 944 kcal ME/kg; 132 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 6.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Vitamin E (min.) 105 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken by-products, vegetable oil, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, dicalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium silico aluminate, taurine, potassium chloride, natural flavors, carob bean gum, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], caramel, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate], carotene.
Complete and balanced nutrition for medium breed puppies - Up to 12 months old.
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION MEDIUM PUPPY chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Puppy wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your medium puppy wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, this complete and balanced puppy food gives your lovable pup a healthy start with the right nutrition. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, supports their developing immune system. Highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and optimal stool quality, and support your puppy's high energy needs. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry food for a meal that’s sure to please.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025