Small Puppy Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
Immune Support
A complex of antioxidants and vitamin E supports healthy development of a puppy’s natural defenses and immune system
Digestive Health
Supports a balanced intestinal flora and promotes healthy digestion and optimal stool quality
HEALTHY ENERGY
Meets the high energy needs of small breed dogs during their short, intense growth period
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Small Puppy wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your small breed puppy wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, this complete and balanced puppy food gives your lovable pup a healthy start with the right nutrition. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, supports their developing immune system; highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and optimal stool quality; and because small breed puppies have short, yet intense growth periods compared to other pups, it supports high energy needs as they grow. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Small Puppy dry food for a meal that’s sure to please.