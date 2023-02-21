PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food can help give your adult Yorkie the tailored, complete, and balanced nutrition he needs. A Yorkshire Terrier’s coat is unique, as it grows in continuous single strands, which is why Royal Canin delivers biotin and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to help keep your Yorkshire Terrier beautifully soft and luxurious. With targeted nutrients including vitamin C, EPA, and DHA, this dry dog food helps support your small breed dog’s vitality as he faces the first signs of aging. Plus, the small kibble shape and size help reduce tartar formation by encouraging him to chew.

