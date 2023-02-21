Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food is complete and balanced nutrition specially formulated to meet the needs of purebred adult Yorkshire Terriers 10 months to 8 years
Sizes available
10lb
2.5lb
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble shape delivers a unique shape, size, texture, and density to help to reduce tartar formation by encouraging Yorkies to chew
COAT HEALTH
Provides omega-3 and -6 fatty acids and biotin to maintain a healthy coat
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Satisfies a picky eater and fussy appetites with an exceptional combination of aromas and flavors
HEALTHY AGING
Delivers targeted nutrients including vitamin C, EPA, and DHA to help support and maintain your toy breed’s vitality as they face the first signs of aging
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food can help give your adult Yorkie the tailored, complete, and balanced nutrition he needs. A Yorkshire Terrier’s coat is unique, as it grows in continuous single strands, which is why Royal Canin delivers biotin and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to help keep your Yorkshire Terrier beautifully soft and luxurious. With targeted nutrients including vitamin C, EPA, and DHA, this dry dog food helps support your small breed dog’s vitality as he faces the first signs of aging. Plus, the small kibble shape and size help reduce tartar formation by encouraging him to chew.