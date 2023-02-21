Canine Advanced Mobility Support
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Existing formats
26.4lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Advanced mobility support
In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed Advanced Mobility Support.
Joint nutrition
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Adapted energy
Adapted calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3470 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 316 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 315 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 220 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.5%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, wheat, chicken by-product meal, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, pea fiber, wheat gluten, natural flavors, fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, pork digest (source of collagen), sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, turmeric extract, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], green tea extract, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
