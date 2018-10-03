Preparing your home for your new puppy

When your puppy arrives home they'll have to get used to a new environment, new people, and maybe even other dogs. However, before they arrive there are a number of necessary checks and changes that you can make to ensure that your puppy will be safe in their new space.

Puppy-proofing your home

There are a number of hazards inside your home that you may not have initially considered, however by doing some simple "puppy-proofing" in advance, you can make sure that you're prepared for your new puppy's arrival.

Cover electrical sockets - Plug socket covers should be used throughout your home so your puppy can't access your electrical sockets.

Remove exposed cords - It's important to check for any exposed cords that your new puppy could chew through and tidy them away with cable ties or covers.

Secure windows, balconies, and stairs - Puppies are inquisitive animals who may get stuck or fall from high places in their exploration. Check that windows and doors to outside are locked, any balconies are secured where possible, and that your puppy can't access any stairs.

Store away medicinal products and dangerous liquids - Put away any products in the kitchen and bathroom that could cause harm. E-cigarette refills and screen wash are known to be particularly harmful to dogs if ingested.