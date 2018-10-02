If your dog is pregnant, you may decide to have a home birth rather than taking her to the vet. If so, there are a number of things to do before the big day arrives so you can feel confident your dog and her puppies will be as healthy as possible.

Although you may want to have a home birth, it's important to have a vet you can call if things become complicated. Their expertise is invaluable, and they will be able to support you in making sure all the puppies are delivered safely.

In your home, you'll need to set aside a specific area in which your dog can give birth. It's important this area is set up correctly to make sure the mother is stress-free and comfortable, and the puppies have the best possible start. Here are some things to bear in mind.

The birthing (or "whelping") box for your dog

This should be made of a non-porous material, able to be cleaned easily and an appropriate size for your dog and her litter. Cover the base of the box with materials which keep the heat in and can be removed for easy cleaning: towels, sheets or newspapers are ideal. If you have a dog weighing over 33 lbs, position rods 4-6 inches from the floor and sides of the box to prevent the mother from crushing the puppies when she lays down.

Crucial factors for your dog's home birth: heat, humidity and air

Newborn puppies can easily lose body heat and become dehydrated, so keeping the birth area at the right temperature and humidity is essential. Use bowls of water or a humidifier to keep the space at 65-70% humidity, and a radiation or infrared lamp to heat the space.

In the first four days of a puppy's life, their environment should be kept at between 85.1-89.6 °F. After this, temperatures may be gradually decreased to approximately 80 °F at seven to ten days, and again to 72 °F by the end of the fourth week of the puppies' lives. The birthing box should also be in a well-aired area that's not too drafty or stuffy.

Keeping your dog's home birth hygienic

The birthing area needs to be kept scrupulously hygienic, which means limiting the number of people going into the area as well as frequent disinfecting and cleaning. Take good care in your own personal hygiene before going into the area, and before you introduce your dog to the birthing area, wash or brush her to get rid of as many parasites or bacteria as possible.

Introduce your dog to the birthing area

To make sure your dog feels happy and relaxed when she gives birth, you should introduce her to the birthing area and box one to two weeks before the expected delivery date. Keep her, and the area, free from other adult animals to avoid infection, and make sure she is comfortable in the space.