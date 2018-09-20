There are a number of factors that will influence your dog's health and well-being needs, especially their breed and age. It is therefore important that everything from their nutritional requirements to exercise and grooming, are considered with their particular characteristics in mind. However, there are a number of things that all dogs need to ensure they are healthy and well-adjusted members of the family.

Exercise

All dogs require exercise, but the amount and type vary with their age, size, and breed.

Make sure there is space to exercise: A dog's walks must not just be considered as time for a bathroom break.

Little and often: Remember, medium to giant dogs have longer growth periods during which their bones and joints develop, therefore they should not walk long distances or engage in certain sports until they are more grown up, instead opting for little and often.

Make time to play: Playing is a natural part of a dog's exercise and helps in their psychological development. It is good for your dog in several different ways: for you to spend time with them, to reinforce bonding, to control their weight, to maintain their vitality and to reinforce their cardiovascular and immune systems.

Environment

Puppies are very receptive to their environment, and negative experiences will have a lasting effect. The behavioral development of a puppy has several phases including the socialization period, which starts from four weeks and goes up to 14 weeks.

The fear period lies within this socialization period, so any trauma occurring during this time may have lasting, negative consequences. Therefore, it is important to pay careful attention to a puppy's environmental experiences from day one.