Munchkin
The Munchkin is widely known for their unique, short-legged stature, but their playful, adaptable nature is what has won the hearts of their admirers.
About the Munchkin
These sociable cats are extremely playful and love to run, chase and play with toys. They love company, including children, dogs and other pets.
They may not jump from the floor to the top of the bookcase in a single bound, but they will show off their jumping prowess and intelligence as they find a path that takes them there in smaller steps.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Playful / Sociable / Friendly
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Patient with children and other animals
