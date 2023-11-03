If your vet recommends a change in diet, knowing how to change your cat's food is just as important as understanding you need to do so.

Any sudden changes to what your cat eats can have an impact on their digestive and urinary health - if you don't take the time to do it correctly. Some cat foods, for example, may contain too much calcium, phosphorus or magnesium - all minerals that can contribute to the build-up of urinary stones.

Learn how to safely and gradually change your cat's diet in just 7 days using our simple guide.