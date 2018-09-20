The signs of chronic kidney disease in cats

It’s estimated that one in three cats over the age of ten is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD)1, a condition that causes a progressive deterioration in kidney function.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for CKD, but early diagnosis and proper management can make a big difference to a cat’s quality of life and life expectancy2.

What is chronic kidney disease in cats?

CKD is a persistent deterioration of the kidneys caused by a loss of functioning nephrons.



Nephrons inside the kidneys filter blood, recycling beneficial substances like amino acids and minerals back into the bloodstream while eliminating toxic waste products into the urine.



While the cause of nephron loss is rarely identified, the outcome is a gradual loss of kidney function and a build-up of toxins and waste within the bloodstream.



You can learn more about CKD in our article: Chronic Kidney Disease in Cats.





How can I spot the signs of kidney disease in cats?

Because the kidneys have a large capacity to filter blood, the physical signs of CKD only appear once approximately 75% of kidney function has been lost3.



Signs to look out for include:

Urinating frequently

Drinking more water

Decreased appetite

Losing weight

Lethargy

Weakness

Vomiting

Diarrhea

As you can see, the associated signs of CKD vary greatly. The cat’s individual physiology, the rate of kidney deterioration, and its impact on other bodily functions will all affect the physical signs you see.





What causes these signs?

As kidney tissue is damaged, a cat loses its ability to concentrate urine. To compensate, a cat will drink more water which results in larger and more frequent urination. If you notice your cat urinating a lot and drinking water excessively, it could be a sign of CKD. Increases in urination and water intake can be signs of other health problems as well, so it's important to discuss this with your veterinarian.



A cat suffering from CKD is likely to experience nausea as waste products and acids that are normally removed or regulated by the kidneys begin to accumulate in the bloodstream. This build-up can lead to weight loss, weakness, decreased appetite and lethargy.



One of the effects of kidney disease is that it causes the kidney to become less efficient, and instead of recycling useful minerals and amino acids back into the bloodstream, it will eliminate them into urine instead. These losses can impact other organs and lead to noticeable changes in your cat's body and muscle condition.



IRIS (International Renal Interest Society) has established internationally recognized guidelines on the diagnosis and management of renal disease. To help veterinarians provide appropriate care, CKD is classified into 4 IRIS stages.



During the final stages, IRIS Stage 3 and 4, high levels of waste products in the bloodstream can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Other health issues may also arise, such as anemia, high blood pressure and bone disease caused by alterations in calcium and phosphorus levels.