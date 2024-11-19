Your Guide to Renal Food for Cats With Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a persistent health issue that is thought to affect between 30-40% of cats over the age of ten.1 Although there’s no cure for CKD, in some cases tailored nutrition can help support cats by restricting and supplementing certain nutrients to help promote renal health.

In this article, we look at key nutrients that are important when managing CKD, how they work and what you can do to encourage your cat to eat if they’re suffering from CKD.

What is Chronic Kidney Disease?

Inside your cat’s kidneys are thousands of tiny filters called nephrons that work to remove toxins from the bloodstream and recycle beneficial substances like amino acids and minerals.



CKD is triggered by a loss of nephron function, possibly due to a disease, an injury, or an inherited condition. Without sufficient nephron function, important substances are lost and toxins and wastes that are normally eliminated begin to accumulate in the bloodstream, which can damage kidney tissue, cause clinical signs and create progressive injury to the kidney.

How Can I Spot the Signs of Kidney Disease?

Signs of kidney disease can include weight loss, increased thirst and urinating more frequently.



Unfortunately, these signs are usually not clearly visible until a significant amount of kidney function has been lost.



The early signs of CKD are subtle and the best way to monitor for the disease is to maintain regular veterinary check-ups. Some veterinarians can screen for the condition using a new predictive tool called RenalTech(TM).



You can find out more in our two articles: Chronic Kidney Disease in Cats and The Signs of Chronic Kidney Disease in Cats.

Why Are There Specific Diets for Cats With Kidney Disease?

Nutritional management has long been a therapy of choice for cats affected with CKD. A tailored renal diet not only helps to slow the progression of the condition but can also lessen some of the disease’s effects.2 It does this by: