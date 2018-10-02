What is a healthy kitten weight? Everything you need to know
Bringing home a new kitten is an exciting time filled with cuddles and lots of play. It’s also a time when your kitten needs proper nutrition and care so they can grow and develop into the healthy cat they are meant to be.
It takes between 12 to 15 months for kittens to mature into cats and reach their adult weight. Several factors can influence a kitten’s growth and weight including genetics, breed, feeding habits and environmental factors.
Your kitten’s development: understanding kitten growth and weight
If you compare a slim 6.5 lb. Oriental Shorthair kitten to a majestic Maine Coon—with an average weight of 22 lbs— you'll understand how the two breeds would not have the same nutritional requirements.
Adult small breed cats weigh about 4.5 to 6.5 lbs with the smallest cat breed, the Singapura, weighing a mere 4 to 6 lbs. Medium-size breeds like the Himalayan weigh about 9 to 13 lbs and large-size breeds can weigh 15 lbs or more. But kittens of all breeds require high-quality kitten food to meet the intense energy demands they face during the growth period.
Understanding your kitten’s nutritional needs at different stages of development will help you to choose the correct food to help them maintain a healthy kitten weight. But it’s always a good idea to consult with your vet for precise nutritional advice tailored to your cat’s specific needs.
General weight guidelines and kitten feeding schedule
Kittens require more frequent meals compared to adult cats due to their smaller stomach capacity and higher energy requirements. The ideal weight for a kitten is not set in stone, but you want it to fall within the range where your kitten is healthy, has a good coat and body condition and is active and playful. Establishing a well-balanced feeding schedule at different stages of growth will help you to meet their nutritional needs, encourage healthy weight gain and support overall development.
On average, kittens weigh around two to three ounces at birth. With their mother's milk, kittens gain about half an ounce on average per day. They typically double their weight in the first week.
By one month of age, kittens are ready to start weaning. Weaning is a period that requires a lot of energy. Introduce wet or moistened kitten food mixed with milk formula or water. Over the next few weeks, gradually increase the amount of solid food while reducing milk formula or water. Feed them at least four to five meals a day. For all their playful activity, kittens sleep a lot—up to 22 hours a day during the weaning phase. So, if you see lots of snoozing, there’s no need for concern.
High-protein kitten food (superior quality kitten food with a highly digestible protein) is essential during this continued phase of rapid growth where kittens will gain around 3.5 oz each week. By four months, you should be gradually transitioning to dry kitten food. Follow the guidelines on the packaging for how much to feed, but your vet can also help you fine-tune the feeding schedule to meet your kitten’s specific needs.
During this phase, your kitten continues to develop, adult teeth break through and muscles grow stronger. Ensure your kitten eats a balanced diet with a mix of high-quality dry and wet food in the recommended portions for their age and weight. By six months, they will weigh over 6.5 lbs on average. Their feeding frequency will be lower by then, but continue to monitor calorie intake and portion size.
By 12 to 15 months of age (depending on the breed) your kitten will mature into their adult cat weight and will be able to transition to adult cat food.
Cats can be fussy eaters. Some polish off their food bowls quickly whereas others graze over the course of the day. Grazing is actually the preferred option for most cats. Grazers usually self-regulate even when kibble is available all day and, although grazers are less likely to put on too much weight, their food intake should still be monitored. A combination of ad-lib or free feeding—in which a portion of kibble is left out all day so your cat can graze when hungry—interspersed with wet food, if that is part of your cat’s diet, will suit most cats. Puzzle feeders are a great enrichment tool to keep mealtimes mentally stimulating and will help with portion control for cats who aren't great at self-regulating. Your cat will let you know their preference and you can adjust their feeding schedule and style accordingly. It’s a good idea to speak with your vet when choosing a plan to help keep your cat at a healthy weight.
How to establish a balanced diet for your kitten
When it comes to nurturing a growing kitten, providing a well-balanced diet with the correct proportion of proteins, carbohydrates and fats is crucial for their optimal development. High-quality kitten foods are specifically formulated to cater to the nutritional requirements of young, growing kittens. They aren’t adult cats and should not eat like one. Consult your vet to make sure you are providing a balanced diet for your kitten.
Protein
Protein is a vital component in a young kitten’s diet. Kittens require higher protein levels than adult cats due to their rapid growth rate. Protein is composed of amino acids, which are necessary for the formation and maintenance of tissues, muscles, organs and a healthy immune system. Some of these amino acids are produced in the body but some, like taurine, must be supplied in the diet. High-quality kitten food supplies the complete amino acid profile required for good health.
Carbohydrates and fats
Carbohydrates serve as a source of energy for growing kittens, help to support their active lifestyle and aid in maintaining blood sugar levels. However, it's important to select high-quality carbohydrates like cooked whole grains or vegetables to support healthy digestion and microbiota. This can help avoid unwanted weight gain and other health issues.
Fats are also important, as they provide a concentrated source of energy and are necessary for absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Fats also contribute to a lustrous coat and healthy skin.
Vitamins and minerals
Vitamins for kittens are another necessity. Vitamin A supports vision and a healthy immune system. Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption and bone development. B-complex vitamins assist in energy metabolism and nerve function. Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage.
Common pitfalls to avoid
Over-feeding
Growing kittens need a lot of energy, but it’s important to regulate the amount they eat so they don’t consume excess calories. An overweight kitten is more likely to become an overweight cat. Obesity can lead to health issues including joint issues, diabetes and a decreased lifespan.
How much to feed your kitten will depend on your kitten’s breed, weight and age. Follow the recommendations given by your vet, breeder or the guidelines on their food packaging. Measure out their daily food ration, keep track of daily weight gain and adjust their portion size accordingly.
Table scraps, kitten snacks and treats
A kitten's digestive system is different from a human's and some foods appropriate for us can be harmful to them. Grapes, raisins, garlic, onion and chocolate are just a few examples. To help your kitten maintain a healthy digestive system and limit their access to potentially harmful substances, avoid feeding them table scraps.
While treats can be a great way to reward your kitten, excessive indulgence can lead to obesity. Choose healthy, low-calorie treats or use small portions of their regular food as snacks. If you give your kitten treats, adjust meal sizes to cater for these calories. Remember, love and attention can be just as rewarding to your kitten as treats or snacks.
Stress-free feeding
Cats tend to enjoy quiet, calm environments and they positively thrive on routine. You can help set them up for stress-free eating early in kittenhood. Find a quiet area of the home where your kitten won’t be disturbed or distracted. Use the same food bowl and feed meals at the same times each day. Have a separate bowl for dry kibble if you feed your kitten both wet and dry.
Five steps to help you control your kitten’s weight
Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for the overall well-being of your kitten. Their food plays a huge role. For example, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat mousse or ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat kibble have been specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens. Here are some tips to help keep your kitten in good shape:
Regular weigh-ins
Track your kitten’s weight gain or loss with regular weigh-ins using digital scales, and use tracking apps to record trends. Growth charts for age can also be a useful guideline to stay on top of your cat’s growth. However, keep in mind that these charts are only a general reference and individual variations may occur.
Body condition
Regularly assess your kitten’s body condition. Gently run your hands along their ribcage. You should be able to feel their ribs without excessive padding but they shouldn't be overly prominent either. Additionally, observe their waistline from above—there should be a visible inward curve between the ribcage and hips. Ask your vet to evaluate your kitten's body condition as well.
Portion control
Meal sizes should be based on a kitten’s age, size and activity level. Overfeeding can lead to excessive weight gain, while underfeeding can result in malnutrition. Follow the guidelines provided on your chosen food packaging but remember that these are general recommendations and may need to be adjusted based on your kitten's individual needs.
Exercise and playtime
Alongside a balanced diet, regular exercise and playtime are important to help your kitten maintain a healthy weight, provide mental stimulation and encourage good muscle development. Interactive play is also a great way to bond with your kitten.
Regular vet checks
Schedule regular check-ups to monitor your kitten’s growth and weight. Your vet can provide valuable guidance on feeding and nutrition, address any concerns you may have and ensure your kitten receives the best possible care.
Remember, every kitten is unique, and their nutritional needs and exercise requirements may vary. By following a balanced feeding schedule and monitoring your kitten's weight, you'll set them on the path to a healthy and vibrant life.
