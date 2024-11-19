Black and white cat standing up

Food Allergies in Cats

Food allergies in cats can occur at any point. A food allergy is an immune system response and is usually caused by a certain ingredient, typically a protein source, that the body mistakenly identifies as a foreign body.

The body creates an inflammatory response to fight what it believes is a foreign body, and this results in an allergic reaction.
Food Allergies

Food allergies are caused by an adverse reaction to an ingredient in your cat's diet.

Environmental Allergies

Environmental allergies, also known as atopic allergies, are an inflammatory response to allergens in your cat's environment, such as dust.

Speak to Your Veterinarian

 

As it can be tricky to differentiate between the signs of food and environmental allergies, it's important to speak to your veterinarian to get a proper diagnosis.

Learn more about the differences between the two types of allergies in our article, food allergies vs atopic dermatitis in cats.

 

What Is likely To Cause a Food Allergy?

Cats can develop a food allergy to any ingredient, at any time in their life.

An allergic reaction will arise when their immune system mistakenly believes an ingredient, such as a protein, is something foreign and therefore harmful.

How Might a Food Allergy Affect Your Cat?

A dermatologic reaction to a food allergy is common; meaning issues relating to the skin and coat may arise from a food allergy.

Common signs of food allergies in cats include:

Recurring skin infections

Redness of the skin

Gastrointestinal upset

Ear inflammation

Hair loss

Keep reading to understand more about the signs you should look out for and where these signs are likely to occur on your cat's body.

Signs of a food allergy
Supporting Your Cat if They're Suffering From a Food Allergy

If you believe your cat is showing signs of a food allergy, always speak to your veterinarian before taking action.

Once your veterinarian has confirmed it is a food allergy (most likely through an elimination diet trial) they will advise the most suitable management options for your cat.

Although a food allergy is a serious condition, if the signs are noticed early it can be properly managed so your cat can continue to live a healthy life.

Tailored Diets

 

If a change in diet is recommended, there are two different options your veterinarian may suggest; a hydrolyzed protein diet or a novel protein diet.

Learn more about tailored diets for food allergies in cats below. 

Nutrition and food allergies

 

Understand Cat Food Allergies

Short on time? Boost your knowledge of food allergies in cats with these short frequently asked questions.

Ask Your Veterinarian About These Products for Cats

Ask your veterinarian if any of the following products from the Royal Canin Dermatology range are suitable.

Hydrolyzed Protein HP Dry Cat Food

Available through veterinarians, our Hydrolyzed Protein HP Dry helps support skin health and healthy digestion in pets who may have sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods. This diet contains essential nutrients to support the skin barrier.

View product

Hydrolyzed Protein Feline Treats

Hydrolyzed Protein Feline Treats are made with hydrolyzed soy proteins for occasional use as a treat for cats who may have food sensitivities.

View product