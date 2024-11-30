All you need to know about the breed



Fluffy and affectionate, the Alaskan Malamute is a carefree dog that has family at the forefront of their mind and their job next. The breed’s deep wide chest, substantial limbs, and large head signal “working dog”. Originally bred as a sled dog in the far reaches of—you guessed it— Alaska, they were used to run over large distances at low speeds to haul heavy goods.

They have now developed into a gentle breed that’s known to be great with everyone, especially children. The Alaskan Malamute temperament helps them fit right in with the pack at home, whether they're sledders or not. They bond with their family, but will only do so if training is firm early on. Once the boundaries are set, the breed is a snuggler extraordinaire.

The Alaskan Malamute’s signature plush fur will need regular upkeep, including daily brushing with a metal comb and pin brush, and an undercoat rake added during the molting season twice a year.

The Alaskan Malamute can typically reach up to 85 pounds in size and is endowed with great strength. He is a spitz-type dog, the hallmark of which is a tail that curves over their back and a sturdy body covered in thick fur. The Alaskan Malamute’s daily exercise doesn’t have to come in the form of pulling sleds: they fully enjoy tests of obedience and agility and also outdoor sports, including hiking and even swimming. The perfect companion to an outdoorsy, active owner.