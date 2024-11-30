All you need to know about the breed



It’s family first for the American Staffordshire Terrier, make no bones about it. Due to their muscular build and brawler roots, the breed is often assumed to be a fighter and not a lover. It is in fact the opposite. The American Staffordshire Terrier is highly affectionate and capable of forming a strong bond with their owners, including children—once they’ve had some training.

While he is happy to curl up with you on the sofa, make sure you’ve both had a workout first. Leaving them to run around the garden won’t cut it. The American Staffordshire Terrier requires plenty of interactive stimulation for healthy physical and psychological growth. They flourish with a self-assured owner who loves the great outdoors and takes a consistent approach to training. When starting out, carry a treat in your pocket to provide motivation. This should count as part of their daily calorie allowance. On the lazy side? Possibly not the breed for you. When outside, be sure to pop some doggy sunscreen on any sensitive areas, such as the white bridge of the nose, to prevent sun damage.

Farm dog, guard dog, police dog, war dog, TV star dog...is there anything the American Staffordshire Terrier can’t do? Their intelligence, coupled with a people-pleasing manner, means that with dedicated training, the American Staffordshire Terrier can take on many roles. Just make sure they are kept occupied with a task (or a person). If boredom sets in, they could take their teeth to the furniture and their paws and claws to your flower beds.

The affectionate temperament of the American Staffordshire Terrier has made them one of the most popular canine companions in the U.S.