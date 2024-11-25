Let's talk Brittany
You say “Brittany”, we say “lust for life”. This beautiful dog gives 100% to whatever they’re doing, whether that’s playing with children or other pets, running around, or chasing after birds. The energetic temperament of the Brittany, bred as a gundog, will not be for everyone. But their happy-go-lucky attitude makes them a charming canine companion. The Brittany is not well-suited to apartment life but this is due more to their high-energy than their size. If you’re the active, outdoorsy type, then the Brittany may well be the breed for you.
Official name: Brittany
Other names: Breton Spaniel, Brittany Wiegref Epagneul Breton French Brittany
Origins: France
Drooling tendencies{score 0 out of 5}
Shedding Level{score 0 out of 5}
Energy level{score 0 out of 5}
Compatibility with other pets{score 0 out of 5}
Warm weather{score 0 out of 5}
Suited to apartment living{score 0 out of 5}
Family pet{score 0 out of 5}
Can stay alone{score 0 out of 5}
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|48 - 51
|47 - 50
|Weight
|Weight
|14 - 18
|14 - 18
|Adult
|1 to 7 years
|Mature
|Senior
|7 to 10 years
|From 10 years
|Baby
|Birth to 2 months
Drooling tendencies{score 0 out of 5}
Shedding Level{score 0 out of 5}
Energy level{score 0 out of 5}
Compatibility with other pets{score 0 out of 5}
Warm weather{score 0 out of 5}
Suited to apartment living{score 0 out of 5}
Family pet{score 0 out of 5}
Can stay alone{score 0 out of 5}
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|48 - 51
|47 - 50
|Weight
|Weight
|14 - 18
|14 - 18
|Adult
|1 to 7 years
|Mature
|Senior
|7 to 10 years
|From 10 years
|Baby
|Birth to 2 months
Get to know the Brittany
All you need to know about the breed
The breed hails from the Brittany region in northwest France, hence their name, and bears more than a passing resemblance to the Welsh Springer Spaniel. This is likely due to the profitable trading relationship that Wales once enjoyed with Brittany, which involved dogs traveling across the English Channel.
Their natural fondness for pointing and retrieving has made the Brittany breed popular with poachers in the past, but they don’t have an aggressive bone in their body. The Brittany is just a friendly dog who likes to receive head pats from anyone and everyone—so not your best guard dog—and is always up for a spot of adventure.
A Brittany is an adaptable dog with a sunny temperament, which makes them great around people of all ages. However, they’re far too high-energy for an apartment and require some supervision around children, not because they pose a threat, but they may knock little ones over through pure excitement.
If you are a confirmed homebody then this is not the breed for you. Brittany dogs are highly intelligent and require one to two hours of exercise per day, which includes mental stimulation. They will get bored if left to their own devices, which can lead to destructive behavior and cause them to start barking.
A Brittany’s joie de vivre makes them a pleasure to live with, as they’re even-tempered dogs who show affection easily. You just have to love being outside as much as they do.
2 facts about Brittany
1. Works of art
The first representation of a Brittany is actually visual. This good-looking canine made an appearance in paintings and tapestries during the 17th century. They were often depicted in nature, helping to point gamekeepers in the direction of partridge and other birds. Even today, the Brittany is a noticeably attractive dog who often nabs compliments from passersby.
2. A water baby
The Brittany needs a fair amount of daily exercise, but their athletic spirit means that they take to most sports like a duck to water. Speaking of which... the Brittany enjoys splashing around in a lake or stream, to cool down after all that running around. Their flat coat is resistant to both the cold and water, further proof that this canine thrives in the great outdoors.
History of the breed
When dog shows became popular throughout Europe, the Brittany breed proved to be a natural just as much in the show ring as they were in the field. They were officially recognized in their home country in 1907. The first appearance in the U.S. for the Brittany was in 1931, where they quickly became popular thanks to their sporting talents and canine charm.
In the 1980s, the AKC decided to drop the “Spaniel” from the name, as they considered the breed to be closer to a pointer. The French, however, kept the original breed name. To date, the Brittany has accumulated the highest number of Dual Championship wins than any other breed. All in a day's work for this exceptional dog.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Brittany
1.Coat
2.Eyes
3.Eyebrows
4.Legs
5.Tail
Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Brittany
Watch out for epilepsy
The Brittany is a robust dog with very few health issues. However, epilepsy is something to watch out for in this breed. Understandably, a seizure will be distressing to watch for the first time, but epilepsy can be controlled with treatment, so your Brittany can live a long and good life. To know, however: epilepsy can be, along with symptoms like a funny walk or strange posture, related to a genetic disease that affects the brain. But don’t lose sleep, this is extremely rare. If you welcome a Brittany into your life, your vet will be able to talk you through all the warning signs and offer solutions.
Highly task-oriented
This breed is basically the Duracell Bunny of the dog world. They like to have something to do and are not content when left to their own devices. The Brittany is also sociable, content to play with other dogs, as well as children—with some supervision thanks to the breed’s exuberance! If your Brittany misses you, they might start to bark, take it out on your furniture, become hyperactive, or ahem, display inappropriate elimination behavior. Don’t commit to this breed if you are a self-confessed lazy type.
Healthy diet, healthier dog
When choosing food for a Brittany, there are many factors to consider: their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to cover a dog’s vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should contain an adjusted balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiency or excess in their diet, both of which could have adverse effects on the dog.
Clean and fresh water should be available at all times to support good urinary regularity. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along and give your dog frequent water breaks.
Energy intake may also have to be adapted to the climatic conditions. A dog that lives outdoors in winter will have increased energy requirements.
The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your dog has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who will prescribe an exclusively veterinary diet.
A Brittany puppy’s requirements, in terms of energy, protein, minerals, and vitamins, are much greater than those of an adult dog. They need energy and nutrients to maintain their body, but also to grow and build it. Until they are 12 months old, a Brittany puppy’s immune system develops gradually. A complex of antioxidants—including vitamin E—can help support their natural defenses during this time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. Their digestive functions are different from an adult Brittany’s as well: their digestive system is not mature yet so it’s important to provide highly-digestible proteins that will be effectively used. Prebiotics, such as fructo-oligosaccharides, support digestive health by helping balance the intestinal flora, resulting in good stool quality.
Similarly, a puppy’s teeth—starting with the milk teeth, or first teeth, then the permanent teeth—are an important factor that needs to be taken into account when choosing the size, shape, and texture of kibble. This short growth phase also means high energy needs, so the food must have a high energy content (expressed in Kcal/100g of food), while concentrations of all other nutrients will also be higher than normal in a specially formulated growth food. It is recommended to split the daily allowance into three meals until they are six months old, then to switch to two meals per day.
Throughout their life, it is important to avoid feeding Brittany human foods or fatty snacks. Instead, reward them with kibble taken from their daily meal allowance, and strictly follow the feeding guidelines written on the package in order to prevent excessive weight gain.
The main nutritional goals for adult Brittany dogs are:
Maintaining an ideal body weight by using highly-digestible ingredients and keeping the fat content at a sensible level.
Promoting optimal digestibility with high-quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Helping to preserve the health and beauty of the skin and coat with the enriched addition of essential fatty acids (especially EPA and DHA), essential amino acids, and B vitamins.
To help support their natural defences, a formula enriched with an antioxidant complex and containing mannan-oligosaccharides is recommended.
At around 7 years old, Brittany dogs start facing the first signs of aging. A formula enriched with antioxidants will help maintain their vitality, and specific nutrients, such as chondroitin and glucosamine, will help maintain healthy bones and joints. Aging is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for older Brittany dogs should have the following characteristics:
Higher vitamin C and E content. These nutrients have antioxidant properties, helping to protect the body’s cells against the harmful effects of the oxidative stress linked to aging.
High-quality protein. Contrary to a widely held misconception, lowering the protein content in food brings little benefit in limiting kidney failure. In addition, older dogs are less efficient at using dietary protein than younger dogs. Reducing the phosphorous content is a good way of slowing down the gradual deterioration of kidney function.
A higher proportion of the trace elements iron, zinc, and manganese to help keep the skin and coat in good condition.
A higher quantity of polyunsaturated fatty acids to help maintain the quality of the coat. Dogs can normally produce these fatty acids, but aging can affect this physiological process.
As they age, dogs are increasingly prone to teeth problems. To ensure they continue to eat in sufficient quantities, the shape, size and hardness of their kibble needs to be tailored to their jaw.
Caring for your Brittany
Grooming, training, and exercise tips
7/7
All about Brittany
Yes. In fact, the affectionate Brittany would like to be a lap dog but they are a little too big for that. It won’t stop most of them from trying to climb onto your lap however. Despite their out and about vibe, the Brittany is very affectionate and will thrive as part of an adventurous family. The more the merrier for this dog-friendly, kid-friendly canine.
Quite the opposite—the Brittany is intelligent and has people-pleasing tendencies. They are particularly skilled at obedience training, as well as tracking activities where they can put their sense of smell to good use. Like most canines, the Brittany responds well to rewards, which should be taken from their kibble portion to keep them at a healthy weight.
Suggested Breeds
Read more on this topic
Sources
- Veterinary Centers of America https://vcahospitals.com/;
- Royal Canin Dog Encyclopaedia. Ed 2010 and 2020
- Banfield Pet Hospital https://www.banfield.com/
- Royal Canin BHN Product Book
- American Kennel Club https://www.akc.org/
Like & share this page