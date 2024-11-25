All you need to know about the breed



The breed hails from the Brittany region in northwest France, hence their name, and bears more than a passing resemblance to the Welsh Springer Spaniel. This is likely due to the profitable trading relationship that Wales once enjoyed with Brittany, which involved dogs traveling across the English Channel.

Their natural fondness for pointing and retrieving has made the Brittany breed popular with poachers in the past, but they don’t have an aggressive bone in their body. The Brittany is just a friendly dog who likes to receive head pats from anyone and everyone—so not your best guard dog—and is always up for a spot of adventure.

A Brittany is an adaptable dog with a sunny temperament, which makes them great around people of all ages. However, they’re far too high-energy for an apartment and require some supervision around children, not because they pose a threat, but they may knock little ones over through pure excitement.

If you are a confirmed homebody then this is not the breed for you. Brittany dogs are highly intelligent and require one to two hours of exercise per day, which includes mental stimulation. They will get bored if left to their own devices, which can lead to destructive behavior and cause them to start barking.

A Brittany’s joie de vivre makes them a pleasure to live with, as they’re even-tempered dogs who show affection easily. You just have to love being outside as much as they do.