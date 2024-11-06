Even-tempered and amenable to discipline, Bull Terriers are especially good with people and settle well into the role of family companion.

Strongly built, well-balanced and active, Bull Terriers have a lively, determined and intelligent expression. In action, Bull Terriers look well-knit, moving freely and easily with regular strides and a characteristic nimbleness.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)