Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Strong and able swimmers, they are naturally tenacious retrievers on land and in water, ready to catapult into action at a moment's notice. A passion for retrieving and playfulness are essential aspects of their tolling ability.

Well proportioned and muscular, they are relatively heavy boned, yet extremely agile, highly alert, and very determined. Many Tollers look rather sad, but when they go to work their aspect changes to express intense concentration and excitement.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)