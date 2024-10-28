These little dogs are fearless, faithful and relatively aloof. The Pekingese has an even temper but may be relatively reserved with newcomers until they get to know them. Once fully accepted, this breed is a friend to all.

Males are typically always more lightweight than females, although both are heavier than might be expected given their size. Their heavy bones and robust body are characteristic of the Pekingese.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)