Black and white dog headshot

Areas of the Body Where Dermatitis Can Affect Dogs

Dermatitis in dogs is inflammation of the skin and can be caused by food allergies, environmental allergies and external parasites, as well as bacterial and fungal infections.

Signs of dermatitis can arise anywhere on the body, however, some areas are more likely to be affected than others. Read on to learn where dermatitis can affect dogs on their body.

How Do Dermatitis Issues in Dogs Arise?

Dermatitis issues in dogs can arise in a number of ways and frustratingly, the signs of each type of dermatitis issue are very similar. Learn more about each of the different causes of dermatitis in dogs below and speak to your veterinarian for a diagnosis if you suspect your dog is showing any common signs.
illustration of dog with highlighted stomach area

Food

Food allergies can cause dermatitis when harmless ingredients, typically a protein, found in food are mistaken as harmful molecules. As a result, the body will send out an inflammatory response which leads to an allergic reaction.

Food allergies in dogs

Illustration of a dog scratching outside

Environment

An allergic reaction is triggered by a dog's immune system when a particular element, found both indoors and outdoors, breaks through its skin barrier. The result is often inflamed, irritated and itchy skin.


Dogs and environmental allergies

Illustration of a dog and a parasite

External parasites

External parasites can be found in a dog's environment on both objects and other pets. Once parasites have infested a dog they will likely result in signs of irritation and can even lead to an allergic reaction in some cases.

External parasites and dogs

These factors are some of the more common factors that can all trigger an inflammatory response or an allergic reaction that results in signs of dermatitis.

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog’s Body

Classic signs of dermatitis, such as redness, swelling, itching and hair loss can appear on different parts of a dog's body as outlined below. 

Illustration of a dog and close up of their skin

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog’s Coat

When suffering from dermatitis, one of the most noticeable areas where common signs may occur is on a dog's coat. Dandruff, redness, hair loss and changes in hair color may be noted along with an increase in scratching. Aside from food allergies, environmental allergies and parasites, ringworm is another skin condition in dogs that can cause similar changes in their coat and behavior.

Learn more about ringworm and other dermatitis issues affecting a dog's coat.

Illustration of a dog and a close up of their ear

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog's Ears

Alongside allergic reactions and external parasites, yeast dermatitis is another issue that can affect dogs, particularly around their ears. When a dog is affected by dermatitis around their ears it can sometimes result in an ear infection if the signs aren't spotted early.

Learn more about dermatitis issues around the ears in dogs.

Illustration of a dog and a close up of their eye

Signs of Dermatitis Near Your Dog’s Eyes

You may notice dry skin around your dog's eyes as well as discharge, hair loss, redness and swelling. There may even be a change in pigmentation to the skin near their eyes. Commonly, such signs around the eyes will result from environmental allergens. When these signs involve the tissue surrounding the eyeball, it is known as allergic conjunctivitis.

Learn more about dermatitis issues around the eyes in dogs.

Illustration of a dog and a close up of their paw

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog's Paws

If your dog is showing signs of irritation on their paws they could be suffering from pododermatitis. Pododermatitis in dogs is the inflammation of their paws and can arise from food and environmental allergies, external parasites as well as infections. Lick granuloma on dog paws is another condition that can cause dermatitis issues.
 

Remember, the signs of dermatitis aren't exclusive to only one area of a dog's body. If your dog does show signs in one area, for example, their eyes, make sure you check the rest of the body for signs to help relieve irritation where possible and always speak to your veterinarian for proper diagnosis and advice on management options.

Understand where dermatitis issues can arise on dogs

Learn more about dermatitis issues in dogs and where they are likely to arise on their body with these short frequently asked questions.