Areas of the Body Where Dermatitis Can Affect Dogs
Dermatitis in dogs is inflammation of the skin and can be caused by food allergies, environmental allergies and external parasites, as well as bacterial and fungal infections.
Signs of dermatitis can arise anywhere on the body, however, some areas are more likely to be affected than others. Read on to learn where dermatitis can affect dogs on their body.
How Do Dermatitis Issues in Dogs Arise?
Food
Food allergies can cause dermatitis when harmless ingredients, typically a protein, found in food are mistaken as harmful molecules. As a result, the body will send out an inflammatory response which leads to an allergic reaction.
Environment
An allergic reaction is triggered by a dog's immune system when a particular element, found both indoors and outdoors, breaks through its skin barrier. The result is often inflamed, irritated and itchy skin.
External parasites
External parasites can be found in a dog's environment on both objects and other pets. Once parasites have infested a dog they will likely result in signs of irritation and can even lead to an allergic reaction in some cases.
These factors are some of the more common factors that can all trigger an inflammatory response or an allergic reaction that results in signs of dermatitis.
Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog’s Body
Classic signs of dermatitis, such as redness, swelling, itching and hair loss can appear on different parts of a dog's body as outlined below.
Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog’s Coat
When suffering from dermatitis, one of the most noticeable areas where common signs may occur is on a dog's coat. Dandruff, redness, hair loss and changes in hair color may be noted along with an increase in scratching. Aside from food allergies, environmental allergies and parasites, ringworm is another skin condition in dogs that can cause similar changes in their coat and behavior.
Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog's Ears
Alongside allergic reactions and external parasites, yeast dermatitis is another issue that can affect dogs, particularly around their ears. When a dog is affected by dermatitis around their ears it can sometimes result in an ear infection if the signs aren't spotted early.
Signs of Dermatitis Near Your Dog’s Eyes
You may notice dry skin around your dog's eyes as well as discharge, hair loss, redness and swelling. There may even be a change in pigmentation to the skin near their eyes. Commonly, such signs around the eyes will result from environmental allergens. When these signs involve the tissue surrounding the eyeball, it is known as allergic conjunctivitis.
Signs of Dermatitis on Your Dog's Paws
Remember, the signs of dermatitis aren't exclusive to only one area of a dog's body. If your dog does show signs in one area, for example, their eyes, make sure you check the rest of the body for signs to help relieve irritation where possible and always speak to your veterinarian for proper diagnosis and advice on management options.
Understand where dermatitis issues can arise on dogs
While dermatitis can appear on any area of a dog, some dermatology issues are more likely to arise in certain areas. For example, flea irritation may be more visible on the neck, base of the tail and around their legs.
When checking for signs of dermatitis on your dog make sure you check their entire body. If you do spot any signs of irritation on their coat, paws, ears or eyes, speak to your veterinarian for advice.
Dry skin can appear in your dog's ear for a number of reasons but you should inform your veterinarian as soon as possible as whatever is causing the dry skin could result in an ear infection if it is not treated
If their dry skin is a result of environmental or food allergies your veterinarian will be able to recommend appropriate management options.
Yeasts live naturally on dogs and are normally kept under control by their immune system. However, a yeast infection can arise when there has been a change in their skin condition.
It's common for yeasts to accumulate around hot and humid areas of the body, such as their paws which are particularly susceptible to infection. Look out for signs of redness, itching, and swelling on their paws as well as a strong odor.
Dry skin around your dog's nose could be a sign of many conditions and can arise for one of many reasons, such as a change in the weather. Dry skin on your dog's nose can also arise from a food or environmental allergy. Regardless, speak to your veterinarian for advice so they can recommend appropriate management options.
Ear infections in dogs can arise from dermatitis around the ear. Common signs of an ear infection in dogs include discharge from their ear, swelling, redness and hearing loss.