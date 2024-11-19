Environmental Allergies and Your Dog
Environmental allergies, also known as atopic allergies in dogs, are caused by exposure to certain elements both indoors and outdoors.
Some dogs may be more prone to developing environmental allergies than others. This is due to their skin barrier function not working as it should, with allergens breaking through the outer layer of their skin.
When this occurs, their immune system responds to environmental allergens, causing inflammation of the skin and resulting in an allergic reaction.
What Is Likely To Cause an Environmental Allergy in Dogs?
Environmental allergens, such as dust, mold, pollen and grass can cause an allergic reaction in some dogs.
You may notice some allergens are more common depending on the season, such as pollen allergies in dogs and grass allergies in dogs in the summer months.
How Do Food Allergies and Environmental Allergies Differ in Dogs?
When your dog reacts to an allergen in their diet, typically a protein, this can cause an adverse reaction which is known as a food allergy.
Environmental allergies are an inflammatory response to an allergen in your dog's environment, such as pollen and grass.
The common signs of food and environmental allergies can be very similar so it can be hard to know which your dog is suffering from. If you suspect your dog is showing any of the signs mentioned below, always speak to your veterinarian so they can identify and diagnose the issue appropriately.
Learn more about the difference between the two allergies in our article: Are My Dog’s Allergies Caused by Their Food or Environment?
Common Signs of Environmental Allergies in Dogs
The most common signs of environmental allergies in dogs are as follows:
• Scratching
• Chewing and licking their feet
• Rashes
• Redness
• Darkening of the skin
We've also created a useful guide explaining the different types of allergies and commonly associated signs.
Why do environmental allergies occur?
Supporting Dogs With Environmental Allergies
Once your dog has been diagnosed with an environmental allergy, your veterinarian may recommend some proactive measures to help ease any discomfort and the signs of their reaction.
Depending on the type of allergy, your veterinarian may recommend regularly cleaning your home to prevent dust from gathering, removing houseplants or keeping your dog indoors when mowing the lawn.
To learn more about proactive measures you can implement to aid your dog, read: Nutritional Support and Management for Dogs with Environmental Allergies.
If you are concerned, speak to your veterinarian to get advice on how to support dogs with environmental allergies.
Understand Environmental Allergies in Dogs
