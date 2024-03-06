Nutritional Support and Management for Dogs with Environmental Allergies
One of the main reasons for dogs visiting the veterinarian in the US is environmental allergies.1
One of the management options a vet may recommend is a new diet, as tailored nutrition can help support the skin’s natural defenses, reduce inflammation, and aid healing.
A dog’s skin acts as a barrier against the outside world. It protects against injuries and stops damaging substances from entering the body.
But in some dogs, this barrier function is weakened, and pathogens and environmental allergens are able to break through.
When the immune system responds to the invading allergens, it causes a dog to experience skin inflammation – this can be referred to as an environmental allergy, atopic dermatitis or atopy.
What Are the Signs of Environmental Allergies in Dogs?Environmental allergies are caused by airborne substances in the dog’s surroundings. Some of the most common environmental allergens are pollen, dander, mold, and dust mites.
If a dog is allergic to one of these substances, and they’re exposed to them, their skin will become very itchy. They may begin to scratch, chew, or lick themselves excessively.
The signs of an environmental allergy are almost indistinguishable from other types of allergies in dogs, like those caused by food or fleas.
If your dog is showing signs of suffering from environmental allergies, your vet may decide to conduct an elimination diet trial to rule out these other allergies.
If you’d like to learn more, read our article: Nutrition for Dogs with Food Allergies.
Are There Environmental or Seasonal Allergy Remedies for Dogs?
Dogs usually begin to show signs of an environmental allergy when they’re between 6 months and 3 years old.2
Unfortunately, an environmental allergy is a chronic condition that’s rarely cured, so most remedies are aimed at managing signs, reducing itchiness, and lessening the chances of future flare-ups.
If your dog has an environmental allergy, your vet may recommend:
- Allergy shots (hyposensitization, allergen-specific immunotherapy/ASIT) – by exposing a dog’s immune system to small amounts of the allergen on a regular basis, it’s possible to change the severity of the allergic reaction they experience. Not all dogs respond to the management and additional shots (injections) are required every 6-12 months.
- Steroids like glucocorticoid.
- Oral medications such as cyclosporine, oclacitinib or anti-histamines.
- Injectable medications.
- Topical treatments such as shampoos or creams.
- A new diet tailored for dogs with allergies, like Royal Canin Skin Support.
Dogs with environmental allergies are more likely to develop bacterial skin infections and yeast infections. If your dog is affected, your vet will recommend management options to clean up any infections and also take steps to try to prevent reoccurrences, as infections not only cause harm but may trigger further allergic responses in the skin.
What Can I Do to Protect My Dog from Environmental Allergies?Avoiding allergies is challenging. Allergens become concentrated indoors and can spread for many miles outside. However, there are some simple measures you can take around the home, that may lessen your pet’s exposure to allergens:
Clean your house and dog bedding regularly
Help control house dust mites with regular cleaning – just remember to remove your pet while you’re dusting and hoovering.
Limit the number of houseplants
Avoid stuffed toys
Stuffed toys can often collect allergens that might irritate your dog's skin.
Store dry food in sealed containers
Keep your dog indoors when you mow the lawn
Use year-round flea control
Regular bathing
Air Purifiers
How Can Dog Food Help with Allergies?
A vet may recommend a tailored diet for a dog with seasonal allergies as these carefully tailored foods contain nutrients that can help the skin’s natural defenses by:
- Aiding with skin regeneration
- Augmenting the skin’s strength
- Supporting natural barrier function
- Reducing clinical signs
- Restricting water loss
Royal Canin’s Skin Support, for example, is a fish and rice-based diet that contains a precise blend of nutrients including:
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil
B vitamins and amino acids
Antioxidants
Vitamin A, biotin, zinc, and linoleic acid
If your vet recommends a change in diet, you’ll need to move your dog onto the new food gradually. If you’d like advice on transitioning between diets, see our article: A guide to changing your dog's food.
A range of management options are available for seasonal and environmental allergies and your vet will be able to recommend the right ones for your dog.
If you’d like more information about allergy signs, see our article on Environmental & Seasonal Allergies in Dogs. And if you suspect your dog has allergies, be sure to schedule an appointment with your vet.
References:
1 Nationwide Pet Insurance Co. 2018 data
2 Saridomichelakis M, Olivry T. An update on the treatment of canine atopic dermatitis. The Veterinary Journal. 2016; 207: 29-37
