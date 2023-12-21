Incredibly Unique Dogs
We know that your dog is unique, so Royal Canin dog food is tailored to meet your dog’s unique nutritional needs and abilities.
Incredibly Unique Nutrition
Breeds With Unique Needs
We have collected expert information on the temperament and needs of a range of dog breeds. We have studied breed-specific traits to create precise formulas for your purebred dog.
From Chihuahuas to Rottweilers, you’ll find the perfect food for your dog.
Unique Formulas
Dog food shouldn’t be one size fits all. That’s why we have created food to suit dogs with unique needs and sensitivities.
Our research has determined 5 distinct sizes for dogs, with varying rates of growth. This is why our products are tailored to life stage and size to allow your dog to enjoy their meals and thrive with Royal Canin.
We also cater to different sensitivities. For example, our Sensitive Skin Care range is rich is Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to help nourish your dog’s skin, and our Weight Care range which is packed with fiber to keep your dog feeling full and reduce begging.
Our canine range includes:
Puppy
Breed Health and Nutrition
Canine Health Nutrition
Size Health Nutrition
Health and wellbeing advice
From how your dog’s nutritional needs change with age to common digestive sensitivities, Royal Canin has the answers.
Visit our health and wellbeing hub to find advice, articles, and answers to commonly asked questions, written by our experts.