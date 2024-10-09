Managing your cat’s urinary health: an integrated approach

Here are some ways to increase your cat’s water consumption:

Wet cat food Switching to wet food is one way to achieve increased hydration. Wet food has a higher moisture content compared to dry kibble. If your cat is accustomed to dry food, consider gradually transitioning to a mixed or entirely wet diet.

Multiple water sources Place water bowls in different locations throughout your home. Choose quieter, less trafficked areas and place bowls away from litter boxes. Many cats prefer ceramic or metal bowls and shallow rather than deep bowls. Ensure that water bowls are kept clean and refreshed daily.

Cat water fountains Some cats are attracted to moving water. Investing in a cat water fountain can entice your cat to drink more.