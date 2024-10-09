Managing your cat’s urinary health: an integrated approach

Your cat’s urinary health plays an important role in their overall well-being and quality of life. Urinary tract issues arise from a variety of causes and can lead to serious health complications if not addressed promptly. Whether your cat is prone to urinary tract problems or you want to help prevent any potential issues, adopting an integrated approach to managing their urinary health is the key to a happier and healthier feline companion.

4 step integrated approach to urinary care for your cat

Managing your cat's urinary health requires a holistic approach that addresses both physical and behavioural aspects. By being vigilant about the signs of urinary tract issues and implementing a multi-modal management plan, you can help ease symptoms, reduce recurrences and avoid crises. Along with regular veterinary check-ups, this 4-step plan will help contribute to your cat’s overall well-being.

Watch out: Signs of urinary tract issues

Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) covers any condition that causes urethral or bladder problems in cats. There are many potential reasons why your cat may develop FLUTD including inflammation, infections, injury, cancer, or crystals and stones in the urine. Your cat’s mental and emotional state is also a factor with stress being the major cause of feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).1

But whatever the underlying cause of lower urinary tract issues in cats, the clinical signs appear to be fairly consistent. Although the signs are similar, the treatment for cats with urinary issues will differ. For example, the treatment for cats with urinary infections will likely include antibiotics whereas the treatment for cats with FIC will tend to focus on stress-reduction and management.

Recognise these signs:

Recognising and understanding these signs is the first step in proactive urinary health management for your cat. If you observe any of these symptoms, consult your veterinarian as soon as possible. Prompt diagnosis and treatment for your cat’s urinary infections or issues is crucial. By knowing the signs to watch for, and with timely intervention, you can support your feline companion to resume a healthy and happy life.

Weight: Management and diet

One cornerstone of this integrated approach is ensuring your cat receives a balanced diet tailored to their specific needs. Cat obesity is a growing concern and overweight cats have a higher risk of developing urinary tract issues.1 Ensuring your cat maintains a healthy weight is essential to their general well-being.

In addition to general weight management strategies, a diet modified to support feline urinary health will encourage cats' natural drinking behaviour, promoting urine dilution.2 If your cat prefers dry kibble and you would like to increase their water intake, you could moisten the kibble with water or mix in some wet food.

Potential solution

If your cat has a history of urinary issues or is at risk, your vet may prescribe a special urinary cat diet. These diets are specifically formulated to address the unique needs of cats with urinary tract conditions and should only be used under veterinary supervision. Urinary diets regulate minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and calcium which can contribute to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. These diets also aim to maintain a slightly acidic urine pH which can help dissolve certain types of crystals and inhibit their formation.

Your cat’s diet has a direct effect on their urinary health. However, it’s important to always consult with your veterinarian before introducing any new diet or making significant changes to your cat's feeding regimen.

Water intake: Ensure hydration

Cats are notorious for having a low thirst drive but inadequate water intake can contribute to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. To promote optimal hydration for your cat and reduce the risk of urinary tract issues, it's essential to encourage and monitor your cat’s water intake.

Here are some ways to increase your cat’s water consumption:

By actively promoting good hydration through these methods, you can help mitigate the risk of urinary tract issues. For example, encouraging your cat to increase their water intake helps dilute the urine and decrease the risk of formation of crystals and stones. Keep a close eye on your cat's water intake and consult your vet if you notice any significant changes. Excessive thirst or a sudden decrease in water consumption may indicate an underlying health issue that requires attention.

Wellness: Stress reduction and environmental enrichment

Stress can significantly impact a cat's urinary health. Of all cats affected by lower urinary tract disorders, up to 73% are diagnosed with feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).3 Although the exact cause of FIC is unclear, stress is known to be the major factor.

It’s easy to understand how moving house with a cat would cause significant stress but other triggers can be far more subtle. Stressful situations for cats can include any disruption to their routine, changes in their environment or the addition of new pets. One study showed that the incidence of FIC increased during the Covid-19 pandemic when the routines of cats were profoundly impacted.4 During the pandemic, more people stayed home, adopted a new pet or made other changes that affected their cat’s life.

On the other hand, boredom and lack of stimulation can also cause stress, especially with indoor-only cats who are at higher risk of FIC.

Creating a stress-free environment and incorporating enrichment activities are vital components of a comprehensive strategy to promote urinary health in our feline companions.5

Looking for ways to reduce stress and enrich your cat’s environment?

Managing your cat’s urinary health is a tremendous act of caring and contributes to their overall well-being and quality of life. Besides early detection of clinical signs, a holistic approach combining a well-balanced diet, adequate hydration, a stress-free home environment and regular veterinary check-ups can help reduce the risk of your cat developing urinary issues.

