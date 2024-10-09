Managing your cat’s urinary health: an integrated approach
Your cat’s urinary health plays an important role in their overall well-being and quality of life. Urinary tract issues arise from a variety of causes and can lead to serious health complications if not addressed promptly. Whether your cat is prone to urinary tract problems or you want to help prevent any potential issues, adopting an integrated approach to managing their urinary health is the key to a happier and healthier feline companion.
4 step integrated approach to urinary care for your cat
Managing your cat's urinary health requires a holistic approach that addresses both physical and behavioural aspects. By being vigilant about the signs of urinary tract issues and implementing a multi-modal management plan, you can help ease symptoms, reduce recurrences and avoid crises. Along with regular veterinary check-ups, this 4-step plan will help contribute to your cat’s overall well-being.
Watch out: Signs of urinary tract issues
Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) covers any condition that causes urethral or bladder problems in cats. There are many potential reasons why your cat may develop FLUTD including inflammation, infections, injury, cancer, or crystals and stones in the urine. Your cat’s mental and emotional state is also a factor with stress being the major cause of feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).1
But whatever the underlying cause of lower urinary tract issues in cats, the clinical signs appear to be fairly consistent. Although the signs are similar, the treatment for cats with urinary issues will differ. For example, the treatment for cats with urinary infections will likely include antibiotics whereas the treatment for cats with FIC will tend to focus on stress-reduction and management.
Recognise these signs:
Taking a long time in the litter box is a clue that something isn’t right.
Straining may indicate inflammation or a blockage in the urethra. If your cat can’t pass urine at all, this is a medical emergency and requires immediate veterinary intervention.
Your cat might make frequent attempts with little production of urine.
Your cat’s urine might appear normal or it may be cloudy or discoloured. It is not uncommon to see blood in the urine (haematuria).
Urinating everywhere but inside the litter box (periuria) could be a sign of stress or it might be your cat’s way of avoiding the pain experienced while urinating in the litter tray.
Cats are particular about their hygiene but if you notice your cat overgrooming or excessively licking their private parts, it might be time for a closer look.
Crying or making noise, especially during urination, is an indication of discomfort or pain.
Any uncharacteristic behaviours—sudden aggressive behaviour in cats is a red flag—warrant further investigation.
Recognising and understanding these signs is the first step in proactive urinary health management for your cat. If you observe any of these symptoms, consult your veterinarian as soon as possible. Prompt diagnosis and treatment for your cat’s urinary infections or issues is crucial. By knowing the signs to watch for, and with timely intervention, you can support your feline companion to resume a healthy and happy life.
Weight: Management and diet
One cornerstone of this integrated approach is ensuring your cat receives a balanced diet tailored to their specific needs. Cat obesity is a growing concern and overweight cats have a higher risk of developing urinary tract issues.1 Ensuring your cat maintains a healthy weight is essential to their general well-being.
In addition to general weight management strategies, a diet modified to support feline urinary health will encourage cats' natural drinking behaviour, promoting urine dilution.2 If your cat prefers dry kibble and you would like to increase their water intake, you could moisten the kibble with water or mix in some wet food.
Potential solution
If your cat has a history of urinary issues or is at risk, your vet may prescribe a special urinary cat diet. These diets are specifically formulated to address the unique needs of cats with urinary tract conditions and should only be used under veterinary supervision. Urinary diets regulate minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and calcium which can contribute to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. These diets also aim to maintain a slightly acidic urine pH which can help dissolve certain types of crystals and inhibit their formation.
Your cat’s diet has a direct effect on their urinary health. However, it’s important to always consult with your veterinarian before introducing any new diet or making significant changes to your cat's feeding regimen.
Water intake: Ensure hydration
Cats are notorious for having a low thirst drive but inadequate water intake can contribute to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. To promote optimal hydration for your cat and reduce the risk of urinary tract issues, it's essential to encourage and monitor your cat’s water intake.
By actively promoting good hydration through these methods, you can help mitigate the risk of urinary tract issues. For example, encouraging your cat to increase their water intake helps dilute the urine and decrease the risk of formation of crystals and stones. Keep a close eye on your cat's water intake and consult your vet if you notice any significant changes. Excessive thirst or a sudden decrease in water consumption may indicate an underlying health issue that requires attention.
Wellness: Stress reduction and environmental enrichment
Stress can significantly impact a cat's urinary health. Of all cats affected by lower urinary tract disorders, up to 73% are diagnosed with feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).3 Although the exact cause of FIC is unclear, stress is known to be the major factor.
It’s easy to understand how moving house with a cat would cause significant stress but other triggers can be far more subtle. Stressful situations for cats can include any disruption to their routine, changes in their environment or the addition of new pets. One study showed that the incidence of FIC increased during the Covid-19 pandemic when the routines of cats were profoundly impacted.4 During the pandemic, more people stayed home, adopted a new pet or made other changes that affected their cat’s life.
On the other hand, boredom and lack of stimulation can also cause stress, especially with indoor-only cats who are at higher risk of FIC.
Creating a stress-free environment and incorporating enrichment activities are vital components of a comprehensive strategy to promote urinary health in our feline companions.5
Looking for ways to reduce stress and enrich your cat’s environment?
Provide your cat with a quiet and comfortable area in your home where they can retreat if they feel stressed or anxious. Additionally, create hiding spots with cosy beds or covered hideaways.
Conflict with another cat in the household can be very difficult to detect but is one of the most common causes of stress, especially with indoor cats. Ensure that each cat has access to resources such as food, water and litter boxes without competition.
Feliway, a synthetic feline facial pheromone, mimics the scent glands on a cat's face, providing a sense of calm and security. Spray it on bedding or use a diffuser to help create a calming atmosphere.
Regular play sessions provide mental and physical stimulation. Interactive cat toys such as feather wands or small balls can satisfy their natural hunting instincts. Cat puzzle feeders can also be used to make mealtimes more engaging and stimulating.
Cats have a natural instinct to scratch. Scratching posts help maintain their claws, mark their territory and provide some exercise.
Many cats love to perch in high places. It gives them a secure vantage point from which to view their environment. If you have an indoor cat, window perches or beds are ideal observation nooks.
Cats may avoid using a dirty or smelly litter box, leading to stress and potential urinary issues. Scoop the litter box daily and change the litter regularly.
The stability of a consistent daily schedule for feeding, playtime and quiet periods can help reduce stress and create a sense of security.
If your cat continues to show signs of stress or if you're unsure about their emotional well-being, consult your vet. They can provide guidance on behaviour modification techniques or recommend calming supplements or medications if necessary.
Managing your cat’s urinary health is a tremendous act of caring and contributes to their overall well-being and quality of life. Besides early detection of clinical signs, a holistic approach combining a well-balanced diet, adequate hydration, a stress-free home environment and regular veterinary check-ups can help reduce the risk of your cat developing urinary issues.
