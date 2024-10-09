What is idiopathic cystitis in cats?

Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) is a broad term encompassing a spectrum of urinary disorders in cats. Within this spectrum lies feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC), a particularly enigmatic condition as it has no obvious underlying cause. Yet it accounts for up to 73% of all diagnosed cases of lower urinary tract disease in cats.¹

Learning to recognise the cat cystitis symptoms is the first step in helping your feline companion. In this article, we will delve into the world of FIC, what causes cystitis in cats, including potential triggers such as stress, and the common clinical signs associated with the condition. We will also explore the management and treatment of cystitis in cats. Of course, if your cat is showing any sudden changes to their urination habits, consult your vet promptly for advice.