What is idiopathic cystitis in cats?
Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) is a broad term encompassing a spectrum of urinary disorders in cats. Within this spectrum lies feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC), a particularly enigmatic condition as it has no obvious underlying cause. Yet it accounts for up to 73% of all diagnosed cases of lower urinary tract disease in cats.¹
Learning to recognise the cat cystitis symptoms is the first step in helping your feline companion. In this article, we will delve into the world of FIC, what causes cystitis in cats, including potential triggers such as stress, and the common clinical signs associated with the condition. We will also explore the management and treatment of cystitis in cats. Of course, if your cat is showing any sudden changes to their urination habits, consult your vet promptly for advice.
What causes cystitis in cats?
FLUTD is a collective term covering any urinary tract disorder affecting the bladder and urethra in cats. The causes of FLUTD include infection, inflammation, congenital defects, neoplasms and crystals and stones. Up to 4.4% of cats each year suffer from FLUTD.2 Cats of any age, breed and gender can be affected but at particular risk are young to middle-aged (2-7 years old), overweight, neutered male cats.2,4 FIC accounts for up to three-quarters of all FLUTD cases.1,2,5
Unfortunately for our pets, feline idiopathic cystitis is particularly elusive in its origin, with ‘idiopathic’ indicating that the exact cause remains unknown. This lack of a clear cause complicates the diagnosis of FIC, leaving it up to pet owners to learn the signs to watch for. If your cat is exhibiting signs of cystitis your vet will collect a thorough history, perform a clinical examination and examine a urine sample. They may take a blood test or suggest x-rays or an ultrasound of the bladder. FIC is only diagnosed if these tests reveal no obvious cause (such as an infection or urinary crystals) for the signs of cystitis.
Factors contributing to FIC
Although the precise cause of FIC in cats is still not fully understood, several factors are believed to contribute to its development.
Stressful situations such as changes in routine, new additions to the household or conflicts with other pets can trigger FIC episodes. The link is strong enough that the condition is sometimes called feline stress cystitis. Indoor cats account for 53% of FIC cases indicating a potential link to stress from a lack of mental or physical stimulation.6
Certain dietary factors, including low water intake and food with a high mineral content, may increase the risk of the development of FIC.
Cats that do not consume sufficient water are at an increased risk of developing FIC.
Some studies suggest a genetic predisposition to FIC, indicating that certain cat breeds may be more susceptible to developing the condition.2,4
Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the bladder's protective lining in cats. A deficiency in urinary GAGs has been associated with FIC and bladder inflammation.¹, 4, 7
Symptoms of cystitis in cats
Cats have a natural instinct to hide pain. This ability helped their survival in the wild but can make it difficult for you to tell when they are suffering. The clinical signs of FIC are similar to those of other causes of FLUTD. Recognising these symptoms is crucial for early detection and intervention.
No one knows your cat better than you. The connection you have with your feline companion allows you to read subtle cues in their body language. Sometimes a change in your cat’s personality or behaviour is the first clue that something isn’t right.
If your cat displays any of the following clinical signs, contact your vet immediately. Prompt veterinary attention will avert or address these urinary emergencies.
Behavioural changes
Discomfort and pain can lead to hiding or an unwillingness to play or interact, overgrooming or excessive licking around the genital area or perineum (the area between the anus and the genitals). It can also show up as vocalising before, during or after urination. Cats with a urinary blockage (which is an extreme medical emergency) will sometimes cry, or even yowl, in distress.
Urinating outside the litter box (periuria)
Cats with FIC or other painful urinary disorders may associate the litter box with pain. If your cat seems to be urinating everywhere this is a good indication to seek veterinary advice.
Difficulty urinating (dysuria)
Cats with FIC may show signs of discomfort while urinating, often taking longer than usual to empty their bladder.
Frequent urination (pollakiuria):
Excessive urination in cats can indicate a number of problems and needs veterinary investigation. FIC can cause discomfort and an increased frequency of urination with only small amounts of urine produced.
Bloody or discoloured urine (haematuria)
Urinary disorder can result in cloudy or discoloured urine, but one of the most alarming signs is when you find blood in your cat’s urine—it is a major clue. Haematuria in cats should never be ignored.
Straining to urinate (stranguria)
Careful observation is needed to determine if your cat is straining to urinate or defaecate. Straining to urinate shows there is a disruption to urine flow. If your cat is straining but can’t urinate at all, this could indicate a blockage in the urethra. Blockages can occur from crystals or stones (uroliths), urethral plugs (formed from cells and debris) or urethral spasms and inflammation. Blockages generally occur only in male cats due to their longer and narrower urethra. A urinary blockage is an extreme medical emergency. If you suspect your cat has a blockage, seek immediate veterinary attention.
Management and treatment of cystitis in cats
Although there are different and specific treatments for cats suffering from certain urinary issues, unfortunately, there is no specific treatment for FIC. However, depending on the severity of the symptoms, your vet may prescribe medications, a special diet or environmental changes. In many cats, FIC will resolve with or without treatment in 1 to 7 days.4 However, up to 65% of cats that develop FIC will have a recurrence within one to two years.2,4 Repeated bouts of FIC can be distressing for your cat and can lead to chronic bladder problems or inflammation.
While there may not be a definitive cure for FIC, an integrated care plan using a multimodal approach to its management can help reduce the incidence of recurring episodes. By being attuned to your cat’s behaviours, taking proactive steps and ensuring regular veterinary check-ups, you can significantly improve your cat’s quality of life.
Integrated care plan to manage feline idiopathic cystitis
Watch out
Any sudden behavioural changes and any changes in your cat’s urination habits are signs to visit your vet.
Weight management
Helping your cat maintain a healthy body weight is essential for many reasons including urinary health management.
Ensure hydration
Ensuring proper hydration is crucial in managing FIC.
Wellness:
Minimising stress and providing environmental enrichment will help reduce stress and anxiety in your cat, aiding in the prevention of FIC episodes.
Ongoing research in this field aims to unravel the mysteries of FIC. Seek prompt veterinary advice if your cat shows any abnormal urination habits—or even if they just don’t seem their usual self. With a watchful eye and a strategic plan, you and your cat can face the challenge of FIC and continue to enjoy a harmonious and healthy life together.
