Signs of urinary tract issues in your cat

Recognising the signs of urinary tract infection in cats—or any urinary tract issue—can be challenging. Cats, by instinct, are adept at concealing signs of pain or discomfort, making it difficult to discern when something might be amiss. This could be a throwback to their ancestral days in the wild where displaying vulnerability could attract predators or signal weakness to potential rivals.

This natural instinct to conceal discomfort emphasises the importance of regular veterinary health checks for cats. It also highlights the importance of being attentive and observant of your cat’s body language. By decoding the clues that may indicate urinary health concerns, you can play a pivotal role in the early detection and management of these issues.