Signs of urinary tract issues in your cat
Recognising the signs of urinary tract infection in cats—or any urinary tract issue—can be challenging. Cats, by instinct, are adept at concealing signs of pain or discomfort, making it difficult to discern when something might be amiss. This could be a throwback to their ancestral days in the wild where displaying vulnerability could attract predators or signal weakness to potential rivals.
This natural instinct to conceal discomfort emphasises the importance of regular veterinary health checks for cats. It also highlights the importance of being attentive and observant of your cat’s body language. By decoding the clues that may indicate urinary health concerns, you can play a pivotal role in the early detection and management of these issues.
What causes urinary tract issues in cats?
The lower urinary tract comprises the bladder and urethra. Any disorder causing urethral or bladder problems in cats falls under the umbrella heading of feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD).
The causes of FLUTD are varied and include infections (viral, bacterial or fungal), inflammation, neoplasms, crystals and stones, or congenital defects. Around 4% of cats suffer from FLUTD each year.1 Although FLUTD can affect any age, breed or gender it seems that overweight, middle-aged, neutered male cats are at greater risk.1-3 Cats that don’t drink much water and indoor-only cats are also at higher risk of developing urinary problems.1
Of all cats affected with FLUTD, nearly three-quarters are diagnosed with feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).4 The cause of FIC is unknown but stress is recognized as a major factor leading to this condition.
Clinical signs of urinary tract conditions in cats
Whatever the cause of FLUTD, the symptoms are similar. So the signs of a urinary tract infection (UTI) in your cat may appear the same as the signs of stress cystitis. Conditions affecting the urinary tract can be painful so immediate veterinary attention is warranted.
A recent study found that 50% of cat owners whose cats experienced signs of urinary tract conditions waited ‘some time’ after noticing the signs before seeking veterinary advice.5 The same study also found that ‘one in two cat owners whose cat has experienced clinical signs are unaware of FIC’.5
As a responsible cat owner with your cat’s health and wellbeing in mind, if you identify any of the signs listed below—and they’re easy to spot once you know what to look out for—seek prompt veterinary advice. Your vet will examine, diagnose and treat your cat’s urinary issue and help you manage your cat’s ongoing urinary health.
Watch out
When it comes to toileting, some cats are shy and will avoid being watched while they take care of business. If you notice your usually shy cat frequenting the litter box or taking multiple trips to the garden, follow the clues and take a closer look. Decoding the subtle language of feline health includes staying attuned to any sudden change in your cat’s behaviour as well as any physical signs of disease.
The physical and behavioural signs of urinary tract issues include:
Difficulty urinating (dysuria)
Cats normally urinate with ease. If you notice your feline friend taking an unusually long time in the litter box, it could be a sign of pain or discomfort.
Straining to urinate (stranguria)
Any sign of straining while urinating requires prompt veterinary attention. This can be an indicator of inflammation or a blockage in the urethra. A blockage generally only occurs in male cats as they have longer and narrower urethras. The blockage could be due to urinary crystals or to a urinary plug (comprised of cells and debris) becoming lodged in the urethra, often at the tip of the penis. Urethral spasms or inflammation can also cause an obstruction. If your cat can’t urinate at all, this is a medical emergency and requires immediate veterinary intervention.
Frequent urination (pollakiuria)
Excessive urination in cats can be a symptom of various issues. If your cat is taking frequent trips to the litter box but is only producing small amounts of urine, this strongly suggests a urinary tract problem.
Blood in the urine (haematuria)
Urinary disorders can result in cloudy or discoloured urine. But one of the most alarming signs to find is that your cat has blood in their urine and it is a major clue. Haematuria in cats should never be ignored.
Urinating in unusual locations (periuria)
Cats are generally creatures of habit when it comes to their litter boxes. If your cat is urinating beside the litter box, view this as a red flag. You might even find your cat urinating on the bed or urinating everywhere around the home. This could be an expression of associating the litter box with pain and discomfort during urination or even a stress response to changes in their environment or routine.
Excessive licking of the genital area
Cats are meticulous groomers, but excessive attention to the genital area might signal a problem or an attempt to alleviate irritation. If you notice your cat excessively licking their private parts, it's time for a closer look.
Vocalisation or crying while urinating
Unusual vocalisation, especially if your cat cries while urinating, is a sure sign of pain. A urinary blockage, as described above, can be extremely painful, and cats will sometimes cry, or even yowl, in distress. It is paramount you seek immediate veterinary attention if your cat vocalises while urinating.
Restlessness or aggression
General restlessness, manifested through pacing or an inability to settle, can be a behavioural response to physical discomfort or emotional stress. Unresolved irritation can lead to aggression. Any sudden aggressive behaviour in your cat, especially if they are generally sweet and affectionate, is a warning sign to investigate further.
Hiding or lethargy
As another behavioural response to physical discomfort or emotional stress, your cat may withdraw and stop interacting or playing. Your cat might even hide. Usually-active cats may become lethargic and some cats may even stop eating. There could be many reasons for these abnormal behaviours so a veterinary check-up is recommended.
Understanding the signs of urinary tract conditions in cats empowers you as a responsible cat owner to be an active participant in your furry friend's well-being. By remaining vigilant, providing a supportive environment and collaborating with your veterinarian, you can significantly contribute to the early detection and management of urinary tract conditions, ultimately enhancing your cat's quality of life.
