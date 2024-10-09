All you need to know about the breed



Packing a punch way above their size, Pomeranians may be a whole lot smaller than their sled-pulling ancestors, but they still retain that same mentality. Bold, brash and fearless, they also have an insatiable curiosity for everything around them. They therefore make excellent watchdogs.

On the flipside, Pomeranians can be a bit of a barky breed. So, if you like peace and quiet, or have sensitive neighbours, they may not be the one for you.

That aside, there is so much to love about the Pomeranian personality. Intelligent and attentive, they are always up for interaction with their owners, so are a lot of fun to have around. Also, with a maximum height of just 12 inches, the Pomeranian doesn’t need tons of exercise and will adapt well to most home set-ups.

The smallest member of the German Spitz family of dogs, which includes the Samoyed, Alaskan Malamute, and Norwegian Elkhound, the Pomeranian is known in some countries as the ‘Toy Spitz’. The breed that we know today was developed in Germany, probably in the 1700’s, but was gradually bred to be smaller.

Before long, the Pomeranian had become very in-demand with a host of distinguished fans. Perhaps most notably, Queen Victoria was a huge devotee of the breed and helped to cement their popularity (see more on this part of the Pomeranian’s story in our History of the Breed section).

With a cheeky charm about them, the Pomeranian certainly has a lovely temperament and are a real pleasure to have as a pet. Also, if you’re wondering how long Pomeranians live for, they have an unusually long lifespan, often going strong well into their teens.

No wonder then that the Pomeranian is one of the most popular of the toy breeds. They are also a regular in lists of the top 20 favourite dogs in the world.