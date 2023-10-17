Why is digestion different and delicate for kitten?

Kittens are born with very fragile digestive systems. At birth, they can only digest milk from their mother. Over time, they will lose the ability to process the lactose in milk which is the reason why most adult cats simply can’t digest milk and get sick from it. The queen’s unique milk composition is exclusively designed for kittens and perfectly adjusted to their fragile little bodies – that’s also why cow’s milk is not good for kittens, and worst it could cause loose stools and more serious digestive issues as well as nutritional deficiencies. And when kittens can’t be fed by their mum, replacement milk with a formula very close to that of a queen’s milk exist.

As your kitten grows, their digestive system is better able to handle more complex foods such as starch. But this process happens gradually, so it’s important to always feed them food appropriate for their age. And to make it easier, we’ve labelled our pack with this information, so always follow the recommendations and when in doubt, ask your vet.