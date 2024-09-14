Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are calm dogs that display special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn, but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.

Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.

Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)