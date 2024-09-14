Basset Hound
These tenacious scenthounds display great endurance on the hunt.
About the Basset Hound
Basset Hounds are calm dogs that display special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn, but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.
Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Especificidades de la raza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
País: Reino Unido
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Equilibrado / Sociable / Cariñoso
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Equilibrado / Sociable / Cariñoso
Hechos clave
Necesita cuidados moderados
Disfruta del entrenamiento
Jardín no esencial
Disfruta del entrenamiento
Jardín no esencial
Dale like y compartí esta página