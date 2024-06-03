Donnez à votre chiot le meilleur départ dans la vie

A quality puppy food targeting growth should be suited to the type of dog, according to the size of his breed and his age, his sensitivities, or the particular features of his breed. Your puppy should be given up to four meals a day in the weeks following weaning.

The number of meals will vary depending on age, starting with four meals a day, before transitioning to three, and then to two at mid-growth. Always give your puppy food in the same bowl, in the same place to teach good eating habits. It's also very important to transition your puppy slowly when you change your puppy's diet.