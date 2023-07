With their laid-back temperament, the American Shorthair tends to have a fairly relaxed approach to life. However, this does mean they can be prone to gaining weight, if they don’t have enough exercise, which can have serious consequences for their health. One good way to keep your American Shorthair in shape is with daily play sessions together. This will help to ensure they burn off some calories. A cat tree can also provide a good source of activity and mental interest for them. Ideally, American Shorthairs should be able to spend some time outdoors, too, even if it’s in an enclosed space in the garden. Getting a kitty companion can be another way of making sure they get their quota of daily exercise.