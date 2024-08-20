Everything you need to know about kitten scratching

Understanding kitten behaviour in general and what it may be communicating—and understanding your kitten in particular—are essential as a pet owner.

In some cases scratching can be a sign your kitten is in pain or frightened. You know your pet best: if they are consistently lashing out to scratch when touched on one particular area of their body, that could be a sign of pain, meriting a trip to the vet.

If they always seem to scratch a lot in one part of their home or around one particular person (or animal), they may be nervous.