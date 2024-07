Bedlington Terriër

Despite that calm, watchful exterior, Bedlington Terriers are able to gallop at high speed. Bedlingtons are graceful, muscular dogs without any sign of weakness or coarseness.

Due to their undemanding character, they are easy to breed and educate and are popular with families for their calm and devoted nature.

Bron: Belangrijkste feiten en kenmerken afkomstig van Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)