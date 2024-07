The Kuvasz is a large, strong, confident dog, used in their native Hungary as sheepdogs. They have thick, white, wavy coats that protect them from harsh weather.

Kuvaszs are reserved with strangers and they are famed for their ability as guard dogs, protecting property, valuables and people.

Bron: Belangrijkste feiten en kenmerken afkomstig van Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)