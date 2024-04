PRODUKTDETALJER

Some neutered, mature cats have a tendency to beg for food, even after eating the recommended daily allowance. If your cat has exhibited this sort of behaviour, a change in its diet may be in order.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your neutered, mature cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Enriched with targeted nutrients, ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised 7+ contains a moderate level of fat (12%) and specially sourced fibres. These nutrients not only limit your cat's calorie intake, they also satisfy the appetite of cats that have a general tendency to beg for food.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To support your cat's renal health, ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised 7+ contains a specially adapted phosphorus level - contributing to the maintenance of healthy kidney function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised 7+ is also formulated with a specific balance of minerals that help to support and maintain your neutered, adult cat's urinary system.

Les mer