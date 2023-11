Derma Hypoallergenic Puppy

6 months 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15



5 kg 101 g 91 g 80 g 80 g 79 g From this age adult diets are recommended From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended





10 kg 187 g 169 g 152 g 135 g 134 g 133 g From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended





20 kg 316 g 294 g 274 g 251 g 228 g 225 g 223 g From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended

From this age adult diets are recommended





30 kg 428 g 429 g 399 g 372 g 338 g 307 g 305 g 304 g 303 g 303 g