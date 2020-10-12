Understanding cat digestive issues

As a cat’s digestive system is so delicately balanced, it can be particularly prone to problems. Things that can give your cat an upset stomach include changes to their diet, stress or anxiety and underlying health issues.

Common digestive problems in cats

Parasites

Microscopic parasites can settle in your cat’s intestines and cause severe diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration and weight loss, not to mention abdominal discomfort. Talk to your veterinarian if you think your cat has parasites, as they can recommend medication to help clear them.

Hairballs

For cats that live indoors, hairballs can be a common problem as grooming is one of their main activities. As cats groom, they swallow loose hair that usually pass out in their stools. If there’s an excess of hair, however, they can’t digest it properly and it forms a hairball, which makes digestion difficult. You can help by brushing your cat regularly to remove excess hair and ensuring their diet has the right mix of fibre to disperse the hair they’ve swallowed.

Inflammatory diseases

If one or more of your cat’s digestive organs becomes inflamed, it could cause your cat discomfort and other problems. The effects can include chronic vomiting and diarrhoea, weight loss and a change in appetite. They may even have a big increase in appetite as they attempt to get the nutrients they need.

Signs to look out for

If you think your cat has digestive issues, there are several things to watch for, including:

Diarrhea or constipation.

Vomiting or regurgitating food or hairballs.

Bad breath or frequent flatulence.

Reluctance or struggling to eat or increased appetite.

Weight loss.

A dry, dull, brittle coat.

Signs of a painful abdomen.

Ask your veterinarian

If you think your cat has an upset stomach or digestive problem, it’s important to contact your veterinarian. They can do important checks to identify the potential causes of the issues. And can also advise you on any changes you need to make, including to your cat’s diet, to help address the problems and discomfort they’re having.