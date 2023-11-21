Nursekind 

Nurses and technicians are the backbone of animal healthcare. They go into their roles passionate about caring for our pets.

Your veterinary team consists of many individuals. Trained veterinary nurses, technicians and practice management staff all support the care of your pet. Royal Canin Australia and New Zealand, in conjunction with the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia (VNCA) and the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA), are teaming up to shine the spotlight on the role veterinary professionals play in looking after our furry family members and support them with a long-term career pathway.



In partnership with the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia and the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association, we conducted a survey in April 2023 of over 1,000 veterinary nurses and technicians across ANZ.



Over 85 per cent of Australian and New Zealand veterinary professionals have advanced qualifications in veterinary nursing. Our first-of-its-kind research shows they are looking to build on existing knowledge or expand services they can offer pet owners in clinic.





If you are a pet owner, check out our resources on how you can show your support to veterinary nurses. If you are in the animal health industry, you can find out more about our research and key insights around the profession.

Discover how we are partnering with like-minded organisations to support your career.