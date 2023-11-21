You love your cat and dog
Now it's time to show support for the nurses who help them.
Our research on Vet nurses and Technicians
In partnership with the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia and the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association, we conducted a survey earlier this year of over 1,000 vet nurses and technicians across Australia and New Zealand. This is what you told us:
- The profession wants greater recognition of their role caring for our pets, with more than 80% of Aotearoa and almost three-quarters of Australian Vet professionals surveyed supporting mandatory registration of Vet Nurses.
- The study highlighted over 90% of veterinary nurses across Australia and New Zealand are hungry to keep learning as they support pet owners across both countries.
- The results showed veterinary nurses are skilled professionals with over 85% of New Zealand and over 90% of Australian professionals having advanced qualifications in veterinary nursing. Reasons for further study include build on their knowledge or expanding the services they can offer pet owners in clinic.
- With most professionals surveyed possessing advanced qualifications in veterinary nursing, pet owners may doubt their knowledge and constantly look to a veterinarian for advice.
- This lack of recognition can be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of not only our pets, but the veterinary nurses themselves.
- Thirty-two per cent felt as though their jobs would be made easier with something as simple as being acknowledged and recognised for their work and being appreciated from pet owners for the hours and multiple roles they are doing.
With preventative health at the forefront of discussion vet nurses are having with pet owners, the top four issues discussed were:
- Worming and flea prevention
- Vaccinations
- Dental/oral health
- Nutrition
However, these topics have only been brought up an average of 70 percent of the time with time constraints being the number one barrier. The survey showed that a lack of staff and acknowledgment from pet owners is impacting conversations about the health of our pets.
Tips for getting the most out of vet visits
Each vet visit is a good opportunity to learn more about your pet’s health and how to care for them. Make sure you are well prepared.
Ask questions to help clarify and take notes on advice given by your veterinary team. You might not be able to remember everything, so it a good reference.
If you have a new pet or they are not use to vet visits, a pre-visit is a great option to associate the vet with a positive outing. Make sure to call ahead, but vet clinics are happy to accommodate.
Be on time and alleviate stress.
If you are travelling by car, make sure you have a dog or cat carrier or crate suitable for your pet. Things to take to your vet visit include: Vaccination records, a toy or blanket they will feel comfortable with some of their Royal Canin kibble or treats to provide positive reinforcement.
Some pets can get motion sickness, so it is best not to feed your pet just before you set off.
Tip for cat ownersFor cat owners, it is common for a veterinary visit to be a stressful experience. Slight changes can make a massive difference to reduce stress.
Here are our top 10 tips for bringing your pet to the vet.
How to be NurseKind?
Here are our top tips to be Nursekind, from Royal Canin Chief Health Officer, Dr Bronwen Slack.
1. Be respectful and courteous: Just like with any healthcare professional, it is important to treat veterinary nurses with respect and courtesy. They play a crucial role in pet care, and showing kindness goes a long way.
2. Provide clear information: When discussing your pet's condition or symptoms, be as detailed and clear as possible. This will help the veterinary nurse understand the situation and relay accurate information to the doctor.
3. Ask questions: Veterinary nurses are highly knowledgeable and can provide valuable insights about pet health. Do not hesitate to ask questions about treatments, medications, procedures, and preventive care. They can offer explanations in an accessible language.
4. Listen and follow instructions: Veterinary nurses may provide instructions for post-treatment care, medication administration, or dietary changes. Listen carefully and follow their instructions to ensure pet recovery and well-being.
5. Communicate concerns: If you have any concerns or questions about the care received, do not hesitate to express them. Vet nurses are there to address your worries and provide guidance.
6. Update medical history: If your pet has had any recent medical issues, surgeries, or changes in behaviour and the clinic is not across the history, make sure to update the vet nurse. A comprehensive medical history helps them provide the best possible care.
7. Be patient: Veterinary clinics can be busy places. Be patient if the vet nurse is attending to other animals or tasks. They will give your pet the attention they need as soon as possible.
8. Discuss Costs: If cost is a concern, you can discuss it with the vet nurse. They can provide estimates for treatments or procedures and help you explore different options.
9. Express gratitude: If the vet nurse has gone beyond in caring for your pet, expressing gratitude is always appreciated. A simple thank you can make their day.
10. Stay calm: If your pet is anxious or scared, staying calm can help ease their stress. Animals observe human emotions, so your demeanour can influence their comfort level.
Remember that veterinary nurses work alongside veterinarians to provide the best care for your pet. Building a positive and respectful relationship with them can lead to better outcomes for your furry friend.
Are you ready to pledge your support?
Showing you support to your local veterinary team can go a long way to making them feel appreciated for the work they do. Here’s some simple ways you can show your support and be Nursekind:
- Share a quick message of support on social media for your local clinic – include #nursekind and @royalcaninanz in your post. We may share your message across our accounts.
- At your next appointment, a simple thanks or appreciation of the support provided will be greatly appreciated.
- After your appointment, write a short note letting the team know how your pet is doing and saying thanks for the care given.
- Leave a review thanking your vet team for the care and advice provided.