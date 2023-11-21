Each vet visit is a good opportunity to learn more about your pet’s health and how to care for them. Make sure you are well prepared.

Ask questions to help clarify and take notes on advice given by your veterinary team. You might not be able to remember everything, so it a good reference.

If you have a new pet or they are not use to vet visits, a pre-visit is a great option to associate the vet with a positive outing. Make sure to call ahead, but vet clinics are happy to accommodate.

Be on time and alleviate stress.

If you are travelling by car, make sure you have a dog or cat carrier or crate suitable for your pet. Things to take to your vet visit include: Vaccination records, a toy or blanket they will feel comfortable with some of their Royal Canin kibble or treats to provide positive reinforcement.

Some pets can get motion sickness, so it is best not to feed your pet just before you set off.

Tip for cat owners

For cat owners, it is common for a veterinary visit to be a stressful experience. Slight changes can make a massive difference to reduce stress.

Here are our top 10 tips for bringing your pet to the vet.