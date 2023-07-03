Did you know that 50% of cat owners do not take their cat to the vet?

Cats naturally mask their illnesses, but despite appearances, cats need to see their vet as frequently as dogs. That’s why Royal Canin is partnering with our industry experts and veterinary clinics to drive awareness of Take Your Cat to the Vet, and the importance of preventive veterinary care.

Let’s work together and raise awareness for #Cat2Vet and together help make a better world for cats.