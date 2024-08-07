Labrador Retriever and British Shorthair adults eating from red bowls in black and white on a white background

Since 1968, we have studied the unique health needs of cats and dogs in the minutest of detail. Over that time, we have learnt that the smallest nutritional difference can make a huge difference to your pet’s life and health.

Tailored for every health need

The individual health of every cat and dog is as unique as they are. However, these health needs are often characteristic of their size, breed or lifestyle. Discover how our nutrition ranges can help every pet enjoy its best health possible.

Cat ranges

SHN

Kittens

The first year of your kitten‘s life is when they do most of their growing. A good quality diet is essential.

Pure breed cats

Every breed is unique, as are their health requirements. Discover our unique formulas.

Cats with specific care needs

Our Care Nutrition range offers products that support common sensitivities in cats.

Healthy cats of different lifestyles

This range offers tailor-made products adapted to each cat’s specific needs.


Ageing and senior cats

We tailor nutrition to keep every pet magnificent regardless of their age. Discover our ageing products.


Skin and food sensitivities

This Veterinary range help support your cat’s food allergies and food intolerance.

Gastrointestinal health

Feeding your pet a high quality, highly digestible diet will help prevent future digestive issues.

Urinary health

This range has been formulated to support cats with urinary issues such as urinary tract disease.

Dental health

Our health management range includes diets for every day care such as our dental formula. 

Weight management

Our range of weight management diets are formulated to help your pet reach and maintain a healthy weight.

Renal & vital support

This range includes diets which formulated to support renal function in the case of renal insufficiency.

Neutered

This Veterinary range helps support your neutered cat's needs.

Dog ranges

Pure breed dogs

Every breed is unique, as are their health requirements. Discover our unique formulas. 

Dogs with sensitivities

The canine care range has been designed for dogs with sensitivities.


Ageing and senior dogs

We tailor nutrition to keep every pet magnificent regardless of their age. Discover our ageing products.

Weight management

This range has been formulated to assist overweight and obese dogs to lose weight. 

Adult dog

Our Adult dog diets are tailored to meet the needs of healthy small, medium and large dogs, promoting health and wellbeing

Renal & vital support

This range has been designed to support and aid in the management of chronic kidney disease in dogs.

Gastrointestinal health

Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition for dogs with digestive health needs. 

Skin and food sensitivities

This Veterinary range help support your dog’s food allergies and food intolerance.

Urinary health

The urinary range has been designed to reduce the risk of urinary crystal and stone formation. 

Neutered

This Veterinary range helps support your neutered dog's needs.

Skin Support

Royal Canin Skin Support is scientifically formulated to help assist dogs suffering from atopy and skin disease.

Crafted formulas

Take German Shepherds, for example: we all love them for their courage, loyalty, and intelligence. But for all their strength of body and mind, they have notoriously sensitive stomachs, so we craft their formula with highly digestible proteins and specific fibers to help their insides be as strong as their outsides.

Nourishing their nature

A Jack Russell in perfect health can jump up to six times their own height. Nourishing their incredible natural potential with specially selected proteins and antioxidants addresses their unique needs.

Unique formulas for unique needs

Many pets have uniquely shaped jaws and behaviour that create challenges to how they eat. That’s why we tailor not only our recipes at a nutritional level, but also design the shape and structure of each kibble to better meet the physical feeding needs of every pet.

The result

The result is nutrition that is designed to address specific health needs with pin-point accuracy. Your pet receives the complete and balanced range of nutrients and amino acids he needs to build strong muscles, maintain a healthy body and support a strong immune system. Giving them all the energy they need to thrive and live in the very best health possible.

